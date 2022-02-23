How 'Team QEH' turned things around

Staff believe the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has a bright future after coming out of special measures - Credit: Ian Burt

A new £12m endoscopy unit is rapidly rising from what used to be a car park, as you turn off the Gayton Road into the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

"Building our future," a billboard says on the side of the structure. "The best is yet to come."

Staff at the crumbling hospital, who have brought about dramatic improvements despite all the pandemic has thrown at them, agree.

It all started when a new chair, chief executive and management team arrived with more than 200 "must do" issues to repair at a hospital rated as inadequate by health watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in 2019.

They came armed with two simple messages: 'We are Team QEH. And we're going to fix this.'

Govindan Raghuraman, deputy medical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

Deputy medical director Govindan Raghuraman was one of the new recruits and set about diagnosing why the hospital had been in and out of special measures for a decade.

Why wasn't patient care consistent? What was going wrong? A blueprint for change was drawn up. By the time CQC inspectors turned up unannounced in January, there were no sleepless nights over their findings.

"We showcased what we had done, it was really excellent," said Dr Raghuraman, a veteran of more than 30 years' service to the NHS. "In many ways we were not surprised, we were expecting this.

"The future can only mean us going up further, we are very close to being 'good'."

Jeanette Walsh, project manager for the new hospital bid at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

Jeanette Walsh, who has worked at the QEH for 14 years, is the project manager overseeing its bid to be given funding for a new build.

She said she was "ecstatic" when she heard the CQC was taking the hospital out of special measures.

"I have to say it's a huge reward for our staff and for all their hard work in the face of adversity," she said.

"Not only have we got a crumbling hospital, we've had to deal with Covid. These last three years have been really hard.

"But nobody gave up, this is a reward we all deserve from the top to the bottom, from the front to the back."

Like many, Ms Walsh is confident the hospital's new culture will mean it will not end up in special measures again a few years down the line. Things have changed for good now.

Sam Jude, manager of Feltwell Ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital - Credit: Chris Bishop

Sam Jude, manager of Feltwell Ward for post-acute patients, said the QEH had placed equality, diversity and wellbeing at the heart of its culture, with flourishing support networks for BAME and LGBT staff along wit the mantra of kindness, wellness, fairness..

The hospital believes looking after staff is the key to retaining them.

Mr Jude said the CQC latest report brought the news staff had been eagerly waiting to hear.

"I'm delighted that the hard work and dedication of our staff, who have driven these improvements for patients over the last two years has been recognised," he added.

"Across the board everyone is rallying together and it is truly humbling to see how we all pull together to put patients first.

"The tangible, palpable changes have meant that we are able to provide much safer and more effective care for our patients and their families."

Michelle Greer, who manages Marham Ward - Credit: Laura Skaife-Knight

Down the corridor, Michelle Greer manages Marham Ward for diabetes patients.

Mrs Greer has seen some changes during the 22 years she has worked at the QEH.

"Because I've worked here for so long I've seen us being given OK [ratings] and I've seen us at rock bottom," she said.

"But right now what we're doing is amazing. The pandemic has brought us together as a team, we're a family, that's what makes us Team QEH and I couldn't be more proud.

"We've got a huge future ahead of us. We're not perfect yet but we should all be proud, we should all be shouting from the rooftops about what we've achieved, we've achieved such a lot for the community."

New hospital announcement due soon

After hearing the news they were eagerly expecting from the CQC, staff are now awaiting what for most will be the biggest announcement of their careers.

Their crumbling hospital now needs more than 400 props in 56 different areas to prevent its reinforced concrete roof from falling in.

An example of one of the 131 props in place around the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, including its kitchen and Rudham ward. - Credit: QEH

The QEH is still operational more than a decade after its originally-expected lifespan of 30 years.

Staff hope it will be one of eight hospitals chosen from 120 which have applied for a new build.

While the government has poured millions into the hospital - which have been spent on improvements including a new £12m endoscopy unit - the QEH is too small for the catchment area of west Norfolk, north Cambridgeshire and south Lincolnshire it serves.

Jeanette Walsh, project manager of the new hospital bid, said: "When you look at that endoscopy unit, you can imagine what a new hospital would mean for us, for the people of west Norfolk and for our patients."

The £12.5 million endoscopy unit at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn is set to open to patients next year. - Credit: Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust

The QEH has submitted two expressions of interest - a complete re-build and the phased modernisation of its existing site.

A decision on whether it has been given the go-ahead to submit a more detailed bid is expected to be announced within weeks.



