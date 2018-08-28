Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Meet the man trying to cure childhood leukeamia while following the Canaries

PUBLISHED: 17:12 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:35 29 January 2019

Professor Mel Greaves, who grew up in Norwich and has been knighted for his pioneering and hugely influential research into childhood leukaemia. Picture: Terry McCormick

Professor Mel Greaves, who grew up in Norwich and has been knighted for his pioneering and hugely influential research into childhood leukaemia. Picture: Terry McCormick

Archant

He has dedicated his career to studying the causes of childhood leukaemia and is at the forefront of stopping the disease in its tracks.

Professor Mel Greaves, who grew up in Norwich and has been knighted for his pioneering and hugely influential research into childhood leukaemia.Photograph © John Angerson - ICR Sutton Legacy Project.Professor Mel Greaves, who grew up in Norwich and has been knighted for his pioneering and hugely influential research into childhood leukaemia.Photograph © John Angerson - ICR Sutton Legacy Project.

But no matter where he is, Professor Mel Greaves always keeps an eye on the fortunes of Norwich City Football Club, a team he is “addicted to”.

The 77-year-old, who now lives in south-west London, grew up in New Catton and attended City of Norwich School before going on to study at University College London.

He said: “I spent the first 18 years of my life in [Norwich] and went to City of Norwich School, it was a very good school, it was considered one of the top grammar schools in the country, I absolutely loved it.”

Prof Greaves who regularly returns to the county to stay on the North Norfolk coast and visit family in and around Norwich, said his love of NCFC first began when his father took him to a match as a child: “I think my dad took me to Carrow Road when I was about six, and it gets very addictive, whether people like it or not I have to know the result,” he said.

Spending the last three decades at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) studying the causes of childhood leukaemia, Prof Greaves said his curiosity about the causes of the disease was sparked after visiting a London hospital and seeing children undergoing treatment.

He said: “There are lots of areas of medicine I could have gone into but the motivation to go into leukaemia came when I went to a hospital and saw children on their drips and very pale, and I just imagined these could be my children, and there is a very strong motivation when you think your children could have this.”

Since then, Prof. Greaves has gone onto uncover the genetic influences and biological pathways such as exposure to benign microbes and infection that lead to the disease developing and is working on using probiotics to prevent it.

Recently receiving a knighthood in the News Years Honours list, an accolade which follows the receipt of the Royal Society’s prestigious Royal Medal in 2017, Prof Greaves said such an honour was never in his sights.

He said: “It has been a wonderful journey over the last 40 years since I first started studying leukaemia, and I feel very privileged to have been able to contribute towards the unpicking of this once mysterious and lethal disease.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

Two Norfolk pubs named as amongst best places to eat in country

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Mother claims man touched himself and followed her and son around Morrisons

Police were contacted after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Ministry of Defence denies sensitive military equipment left at Norfolk barn

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Man dies at Great Yarmouth power station

Yarmouth power station. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists