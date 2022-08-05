We're nearly there! Campaign for new hospice just £1m from target

Trustees, staff and volunteers for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice charity at the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Priscilla Bacon Lodge on Rosalind Franklin Road. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Families are being asked to dig a little bit deeper as it is revealed the vital campaign to raise money for a new Norfolk hospice has just £1m left to be raised.

Priscilla Bacon Hospice, the charity raising funds to build a new hospice for Norfolk and Waveney, has announced the major milestone in the £12.5m appeal.

The campaign, which has been running for the last four years and is backed by the EDP, has seen a remarkable level of support from Norfolk and beyond to open the facility next to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital site.

Aerial view of the new Priscilla Bacon lodge

Robert Carter, chairman of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice charity, said: “When we launched, we had a £12.5 million target to raise. In a very short space of time, we’ve been able to galvanise a tremendous level of support for the much-needed new hospice.

“The success of the fundraising appeal has been down to the generosity of so many people and organisations. We are eternally grateful for their support and know this will have an incredible impact on people’s lives in years to come.

“We do need to raise the final £1 million, so we are asking everyone to support us on the final push, as we work towards creating a new hospice for Norfolk and Waveney.”

The new site will be home to a state-of-the-art palliative care unit with capacity for 24 beds, a day patient unit, wellbeing centre and outreach facilities. This will replace the current Priscilla Bacon Lodge – situated on Unthank Road – and will build on the 40 years of outstanding care given to thousands of people around the county.

Priscilla Bacon Hospice logo.

Sandra Dinneen, strategic project advisor for the charity, said: “Our focus is on raising the final £1 million to achieve a hospice that will offer the very best level of care in a bespoke facility set within a stunning environment.

"It will put Norfolk back at the forefront of the hospice movement and will provide the people of Norfolk and Waveney with the specialist end-of-life care they deserve."

Artist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice

For more information on how you can help the project, or to check the progress of the building, visit www.priscillabaconhospice.org.uk.

To raise funds contact the Fundraising Team on 01603 331166 or fundraising@priscillabaconhospice.org.uk or Priscilla Bacon Hospice Fundraising Office, 20 Low Road, Drayton, Norwich, NR8 6AA.

