Premature care for babies could be improved after NNUH trial

PUBLISHED: 16:00 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:05 05 November 2018

A study has been completed involving the NNUH. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Care could be improved for premature babies due to the findings of an international research trial involving the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

The PlaNet-2 study, which involved 43 neonatal units in Europe, looked at giving platelet transfusions, the cells that make blood clots, to premature babies.

It was found that giving fewer platelet transfusions will prevent death or major bleeding in seven out of 100 premature new born babies with low platelet counts.

Researchers found that giving transfusions to babies at a higher platelet count could cause a worse outcome.

These results show that using less transfusions can prevent bleeding in babies.

Professor Paul Clarke, NNUH consultant neonatologist, said: “We are proud to have supported this clinical trial from the very outset, with our early background work and input into the design of the study, right through to the recruitment of patients over many years.”

