News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Praise for GP surgery after swift inspection turnaround

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 6:00 AM April 13, 2022
New Victory Housing Trust board members Doris Jamieson (left) and Zoe Slater (right) with chariman C

Doris Jamieson, chairman of the primary care commissioning committee at Norfolk and Waveney CCG - Credit: Andy Newman

Health leaders have heaped praise on a GP surgery for turning its fortunes around six months after being placed into special measures.

Church Hill Surgery, in Diss, was told to make urgent improvements by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission, which placed the practice into special measures in September last year.

But on returning less than six months later, in February, a re-inspection saw the 'good' status restored swiftly for the surgery.

Commenting on the results, which were published in March, members of the primary care committee at Norfolk and Waveney's Clinical Commissioning Group were full of praise for the turnaround.

Shepherd Ncube, head of delegated commissioning, described the change of fortunes as "remarkable".

He added: "The improvement was described as exemplary by inspectors and that is a testament to our colleagues and the practice itself."

Committee chairman Doris Jamieson added: "It is such a turnaround in such a short space of time and the team at the practice deserve to be congratulated."

Diss News

Don't Miss

Inside the new dining pods at The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston. 

Food and Drink

Customers 'wowed' by hotel and restaurant's new dining pods with sea view

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The blaze at the former Oasis Sports and Leisure Club pictured on Saturday night.

Norwich Live News

Fire engine still on scene after large fire at former leisure centre

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A house in Pound Lane, Norwich, is ablaze.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Shock as former leisure centre near Norwich destroyed by large fire

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Police have closed Holt Road, near Corputsy.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Police reopen road after cabinet fell from back of van

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon