Praise for GP surgery after swift inspection turnaround

Health leaders have heaped praise on a GP surgery for turning its fortunes around six months after being placed into special measures.

Church Hill Surgery, in Diss, was told to make urgent improvements by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission, which placed the practice into special measures in September last year.

But on returning less than six months later, in February, a re-inspection saw the 'good' status restored swiftly for the surgery.

Commenting on the results, which were published in March, members of the primary care committee at Norfolk and Waveney's Clinical Commissioning Group were full of praise for the turnaround.

Shepherd Ncube, head of delegated commissioning, described the change of fortunes as "remarkable".

He added: "The improvement was described as exemplary by inspectors and that is a testament to our colleagues and the practice itself."

Committee chairman Doris Jamieson added: "It is such a turnaround in such a short space of time and the team at the practice deserve to be congratulated."