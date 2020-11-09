Pub’s coronavirus warning after customers and staff test positive

The Green Dragon pub, on Church Street, Wymondham, has warned punters after three customers and a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Daniel Moxon Archant

One of England’s oldest pubs has alerted punters after a trio of customers contracted coronavirus.

In a statement released on Facebook, Justin Harvey, landlord at the Green Dragon in Wymondham, revealed a single staff member had also tested positive for Covid-19.

He said one of the three customers had been in the pub on Tuesday (November 3) lunchtime, prior to national lockdown restrictions being introduced, while two from the household were there on Wednesday (November 4) evening.

Staff members were subsequently tested, with one registering a positive result. Other workers are still awaiting results.

Mr Harvey added: “Whilst there is no need to panic, we feel the only responsible thing to do is to let our lovely customers know and to ask you all to be vigilant, stay safe and keep others safe.

“We are confident that measures we have had in place have minimised risks of transmission, but please be careful. In the meantime, we wish a speedy recovery to our customers and staff member.”