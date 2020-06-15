Pink cocktails and cakes for Norfolk charity campaign

Priscilla Bacon Hospice encourages people to take in part �Pink Priscilla Day� on 19th June to support the �12.5 million campaign to build the new hospice for Norfolk and Waveney. Picture: Priscilla Bacon Lodge Archant

Pink cocktails and cake are ways a Norfolk charity is encouraging people to get involved in a colourful campaign.

The ‘Pink Priscilla Day’ to raise awareness and funds for a new palliative care hospice in Norwich, the Priscilla Bacon Hospice, will take place on Friday June, 19.

The campaign asks people to do something with a pink theme in order to raise the final £6m for the hospice which will be built next to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Suggestions for pink events include ‘drink pink’ parties, pink pet bandanas, pink cake parties and wearing pink while doing an exercise challenge.

People are then asked to share selfies or photos on social channels with the hashtag #pinkpriscilladay and donate on JustGiving.

Mark Nicholas, chief executive of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal, said: “It’s really easy to get involved, just wear or do something pink and either share a selfie or photo on your social channels with #PINKPRISCILLADAY. We have plenty of ideas on our website with virtual pink cake or ‘Drink Pink’ parties, virtual physical challenges and even pink pet bandanas. There is a JustGiving page set up for people to donate if they feel able.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of having a ‘good death’ surrounded by your loved ones. The new Priscilla Bacon Hospice will have 24 beds and will coordinate the Hospice at Home service to ensure that more people in Norfolk can have a ‘good death’.

“The sooner we raise the final £6m of our total, the sooner we can build the new hospice and the sooner the people of Norfolk and Waveney will benefit from this enhanced facility.”

The existing Priscilla Bacon Lodge in Norwich was built 40 years ago to deliver specialist end-of-life care for Norfolk patients but, after a population growth of around 220,000 since, the building has become too small and cannot be extended.

To replace it, the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice will be built on land adjacent to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and will offer 24 inpatient beds along with day care and outpatients’ facilities.

To donate www.justgiving.com/campaign/pinkpriscilladay