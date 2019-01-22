Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Embarrassment’ stops people raising stress at work with their boss, MP warns

22 January, 2019 - 09:43
Waveney MP Peter Aldous says that workplaces need to consider the impact of mental health more. Picture: Time to change/Newscast Online

Waveney MP Peter Aldous says that workplaces need to consider the impact of mental health more. Picture: Time to change/Newscast Online

Time to change/Newscast Online

Workers struggling with stress and mental ill health are often too embarrassed to raise it with their boss for fear their may be mocked, an MP has warned.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYWaveney MP Peter Aldous. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Waveney MP Peter Aldous made the warning during a parliamentary speech on the need to embed a greater culture of mental health support in workplaces.

The Conservative chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on first aid and said during the speech in the House of Commons: “For many, first aid in the workplace has too often in the past been a green box that is kept in the corner and which, if we are lucky, is opened very occasionally when someone cuts a finger or scalds themselves when making a cup of tea.

“However, it is much more than that.

“Not only can there be more serious physical illnesses to which we have to attend, such as a broken limb or a heart attack, but there are mental health challenges of which we need to be increasingly aware.

“Very often, workplaces are highly stressful settings, which can accentuate mental health challenges.

“It is important that we put in place measures to reduce stress, to help pick up those first signs of mental illness and to ensure that people needing treatment and support receive it as quickly as possible.”

He pointed to research from St John Ambulance which found two-thirds of people would feel uncomfortable asking for a mental health sick day, giving responses such as that they feel their employer has “archaic” attitudes or that their boss would mock them.

Mr Aldous, who has been Waveney MP since 2010, said many people “do not feel able to tell their employer when they are feeling anxious or depressed at work, with most citing ‘embarrassment’ as the main barrier”.

He added: “There is overwhelming evidence of the need to embed a culture of mental health aid and support in the workplace.”

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb, who also spoke in the debate, said: “It is often not recognised by those who do not experience it just how painful and disabling mental ill health can be.

“Alongside that, however, there is a significant cost to employers—not just private sector employers, but the public sector, charities and so forth.

“This is not just about time off work, because many people end up falling out of work and on to benefits, and others turn up to work but under-perform—the concept of presenteeism—because they are not feeling on top of their game, or because they are obsessed by anxieties or concerns that prevent them from performing their work responsibilities effectively.

“Addressing mental ill health is a win-win-win for everybody, because this issue affects not just individuals, but employers and even the government, who gain as a result of us taking it more seriously.”

Most Read

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Seven fire crews called to tackle blaze caused by wood burner

Fire fighters have battled a fire in a two-story house in Wortham. Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION

Care home one of only a few in Norfolk to be given outstanding inspection rating

Staff and residents at Westfields Residential Care home at Swaffham celebrate their outstanding rating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Farke relaxed over City future after Terriers’ speculation

Daniel Farke has put talks over his future on the back burner as he chases Premier League promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Two Norwich Airport flights diverted

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Two Norwich Airport flights diverted

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

The Gull Inn review: Crowd-pleasing dishes - just don’t order the burger

The Gull cottage pie Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Pub staff armed with fire extinguishers rushed to try and save burning van

The van on fire near the Lawson Road junction in Norwich. Photo: Mark White

Seven fire crews called to tackle blaze caused by wood burner

Fire fighters have battled a fire in a two-story house in Wortham. Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION

Farke relaxed over City future after Terriers’ speculation

Daniel Farke has put talks over his future on the back burner as he chases Premier League promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists