News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

People with Omicron up to 70pc less likely to need visit to hospital

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:54 PM December 23, 2021
Health secretary Sajid Javid

According to preliminary findings from the UK Health Security Agency, people with Omicron are between 50pc and 70pc less likely to be admitted to hospital. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

People with Omicron are between 50pc and 70pc less likely to be admitted to hospital than those with the Delta variant.

According to preliminary findings from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the Omicron variant appears to result in less severe diseases in comparison to Delta.

However, the agency warned that the new strain is more transmissible than previous variants such as Delta, and could still lead to large numbers of people needing hospital treatment over coming weeks.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid welcomed the latest data as “promising” but urged the public to remain cautious over the Christmas break, adding it was “still too early to determine next steps”.

Mr Javid said: “This new UKHSA data on Omicron is promising – while two doses of the vaccine aren’t enough, we know boosters offer significant protection against the variant and early evidence suggests this strain may be less severe than Delta.

“However, cases of the variant continue to rise at an extraordinary rate – already surpassing the record daily number in the pandemic. Hospital admissions are increasing, and we cannot risk the NHS being overwhelmed.

“This is early-stage analysis and we continue to monitor the data hour by hour. It is still too early to determine next steps, so please stay cautious this Christmas and get your booster as soon as possible to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Businesses in shock after modern slavery raid in town centre
  2. 2 Father of girl who died 14 years after he threw her in cot jailed
  3. 3 Man locked former partner in house and forced her to drink alcohol
  1. 4 Todd Cantwell treats lucky Norwich City fans to surprise Christmas treats
  2. 5 90pc of intensive care Covid patients at Norfolk hospital are unvaccinated
  3. 6 Convoy of work vans give businessman, who died aged 59, fitting send-off
  4. 7 Pop sensations Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visit local foodbank
  5. 8 Man in hospital with serious internal injuries after crashing into tree
  6. 9 Norwich delivery driver pleads guilty to Hermes parcels theft
  7. 10 Plans for 171 homes in Norfolk town cause concern

The announcement comes as the UK experienced yet another record-breaking number of daily reported Covid cases, with 119,789 reported as of 9am on Thursday (December 23).

Coronavirus
United Kingdom

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Roger Hickman's restaurant in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Norwich fine dining restaurant given lowly one-star hygiene rating

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Crown Court

Man shot at 12 times in 'suspected terrorist incident' at Suffolk RAF base

Jane Hunt

person
Florenc Xhaferrllari who has been jailed after he admitted sexually assaulting a woman in Norwich.

Woman sexually assaulted by married man who had been 'lurking' in Norwich

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Mark Everard, a founding director of Ovamill, has been described as "kind and generous" by those who knew him

Obituary

Obituary: Norfolk businessman dies from cancer, aged 59

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon