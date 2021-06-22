Victim of botched gallbladder op survives 800-minute surgery

Published: 9:39 AM June 22, 2021

A victim of botched gallbladder surgery has survived a gruelling 13 and a half hours on the operating table but remains under close observation in hospital.

Paul Tooth, 64, from Dereham, underwent the day-long reconstructive surgery at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge on Friday.

Doctors removed two thirds of his liver and sought to fashion a replacement bile duct out of a length of his bowel, to correct life-altering mistakes made by surgeon Camilo Valero during surgery last January at the Norfolk and Norwich.

His wife Sue told this paper he was still in extreme pain following the procedure and he remains in hospital while doctors watch for the signs of infection and closely monitor his liver function.

Mrs Tooth said: "I am extremely tired and worried. It is so frightening to see him so unwell.

"I would also like to thank all our well wishers for their kindness and support through these rough days. Just keep praying for him."

Sue and Paul Tooth - Credit: Archant

Mr Tooth came out of surgery on Friday night and was brought out of his induced coma on Saturday, when he spoke briefly to his wife. The pair have been together since meeting in their teens.

He was also able to speak on the phone to his son, daughter, and grandchildren on Father's Day this Sunday.

But he is not out of the woods. Prior to his surgery he explained: "Whatever happens I’m going to get an infection. It’s complicated surgery, they’re cutting into the bowel, it’s just going to happen, and it’ll be huge.

“So if I survive the surgery they’re going to wait and see and pump me full of powerful antibiotics - but sometimes they don’t work.”

Mr Tooth was able to speak to his children and grandchildren on Father's Day - Credit: Archant

Last January a surgeon at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital wrongly removed Mr Tooth’s common bile duct and part of his liver during what should have been a routine gallbladder operation.

It was one of three similar operations botched by Mr Camilo Valero in five days.

Investigators from the Royal College of Surgeons could not understand why Valero did not ask for help once it became clear the surgery was not going as planned, but the RCS did not call for his suspension. He continues to practice at the N&N.