Ex-health secretary Patricia Hewitt gets key role on new Norfolk NHS board

Published: 4:56 PM October 13, 2021

Former health secretary Patricia Hewitt has been named the chair-designate of a new board to oversee care in Norfolk.

The ex-Labour MP would take up the post on the new NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board (ICB) from April next year, should Parliament confirm its creation.

Ms Hewitt has been the independent chair of the Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership for the past four years.

She said: "As a resident of Norfolk, with long family connections here, I am delighted and honoured to have been announced as the chair-designate of the new NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board.

"We have a hugely exciting opportunity to build on many years of partnership working and, particularly, the exceptional achievements of the last eighteen months, including one of the most effective Covid vaccination programmes in the country.

"Now we need to step up our efforts to support our wonderful NHS and social care staff, bring waiting lists down, reduce health inequalities and help more people lead longer, healthier and happier lives.”

The Health and Care Bill 2021, which contains a series of measures to formally establish Integrated Care Systems - is currently at committee stage receiving a detailed examination following its second reading.

The Norfolk and Waveney ICB would be responsible for a budget of more than £1.6bn to commission patient care, replacing the current NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group.