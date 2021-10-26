Patient has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed

Exclusive

Published: 12:46 PM October 26, 2021 Updated: 1:02 PM October 26, 2021

The East of England Ambulance Service has been plunged into special measures following its latest CQC report. Picture: EEAST - Credit: Archant

A patient went into cardiac arrest and died in the back of an ambulance which had waited one hour 20 minutes in a hospital car park on Sunday night.

The East of England Ambulance Service vehicle arrived at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge at approximately 9.50pm.

But the A&E department was so full that the vehicle and its patient had to wait in a queue because there were no beds onto which to offload the patient.

At around 11.10pm, having waited for more than an hour and twenty minutes to be unloaded into the hospital for treatment, the patient suffered a cardiac arrest.

Twenty minutes later the patient was pronounced dead in the back of the ambulance.

This paper understands the ambulance service has opened a major internal incident at the highest alert level.

A patient died in an ambulance at Addenbrooke's having waited more than 1 hour 20 minutes - Credit: PA

EEAST, Addenbrooke's, and Cambridgeshire Police have been contacted for comment.

It comes after a patient suffered a fatal heart attack in the back of an ambulance after it queued for more than two hours outside an accident and emergency department earlier this month.

The incident at the James Paget Hospital in Norfolk happened days after local NHS services declared a maximum alert due to acute pressures.

Norfolk and Waveney went to Opel 4 the previous week over fears patient care could be compromised. The hospital said the local healthcare system "remains incredibly busy".

