Parkdean announces closure of its holiday parks

PUBLISHED: 15:54 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 22 March 2020

Cherry Tree Holiday Park, one of six resorts along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Cherry Tree Holiday Park, one of six resorts along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Holiday parks operated by Parkdean Resorts will close over coronavirus advice - after the company faced a backlash over an earlier announcement its resorts would stay open to holidaymakers.

On Saturday (March 21) the company said it was shutting its bars, restaurants and leisure facilities until further notice.

Now it is closing its parks from Sunday (March 22) until May 1.

Parkdean operates Vauxhall, Breydon Water, California Cliffs, Cherry Tree, Kessingland Beach, Summerfield, Manor Park and Heacham Beach holiday parks.

The company will offer all holiday makers who had booked to stay at its parks during this time a full refund or the option to rebook.

Steve Richards, chief executive, said the company has decided to delay the launch of the season.

“We are very sorry to the many holiday makers who were hoping to spend their Easter break with us, but I hope they understand why,” he said.

“We will continually and closely review the government’s guidance and hope to welcome people on park from May 1.

“As our parks are based in areas that rely on tourism, I would therefore like to reassure anyone working for Parkdean Resorts, and the communities they live in, that no one will be made redundant as a result of coronavirus, and we will be paying 100pc salary.

“As Parkdean Resorts was gearing up for the Easter holidays, we have a significant amount of perishable food on park which will now be donated to local community food banks.

“Access to parks will be denied to third parties and controlled as normal by our security teams.”

The news follows the announcement by Parkdean Resorts on Saturday (March 21) that all its bars, restaurants, swimming pools, leisure facilities and amenities would be closed immediately and all activities, sports, entertainment would be ceased.

On Tuesday (March 17) the owner of Potters holiday resort said he was “broken-hearted” after having to close the resort for the foreseeable future.

And on Friday (March 20) Haven announced that its resorts in Great Yarmouth, Hopton, Caister and Belton will shut temporarily until April 16, with those currently in the middle of a break being offered a partial refund.

