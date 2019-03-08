Video

Parents of Cromer teenager Nyall Brown feature in mental health video

The bereaved parents of a 19-year-old from Cromer have joined forces with a mental health charity to encourage those in danger to seek help.

The parents of Nyall Brown, Mearl and Tracey, wanted to share their son's story in the hope that others who are experiencing a mental health problem will seek help before a problem escalates.

The skatepark campaigner died on May 22, 2018 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) after a previous attempt to take his own life.

Now, the family has joined forces with Hospitality Action, which offers assistance to all who work, or have worked, in the hospitality industry.

Mr Brown said: "Hospitality Action is a great, positive way that we can touch more people to open up and talk to their managers, talk to their bosses, their colleagues about what is happening.

"Mental health is a big, big issue now and doing something like this might just trigger somebody's emotions to say, yes I need to talk and open up about how I am feeling or how somebody else is feeling."

Nyall worked as front of house at The Grove in Cromer.

His father said: "He was a very cheeky chappy and very good at his job. He would work lots of hours, sometimes 70 or 80 hours a week.

"He was suffering from a small amount of depression, struggling to cope with the basic things in life, work, girlfriend pressure and in January he attempted to take his own life."

In the video with Hospitality Action, Mr Brown talks about his son's first attempt to take his own life and the impact of finding his son the second time.

A spokesperson from Hospitality Action said: "Nyall didn't know about organisations like Hospitality Action who may have been able to help him. And until his first suicide attempt his parents didn't know how serious his situation had become.

"There are many people like Nyall in our industry, coming in to work each day, working a shift and going home. Too many people in our industry take their own lives. The only way we're going to stop it is if we can talk about it."

To find out more about Hospitality Action visit: www.hospitalityaction.org.uk/get-help/world-mental-health-day

If you need somebody to talk to, call Samaritans on 116 123.