Toilets not cleaned for more than two weeks at care home - but residents say staff are 'lovely'

Overbury House, Wroxham.

Overflowing bins, dirty commodes, and toilets not cleaned for more than two weeks.

That was the state a Wroxham care home was found in by inspectors who judged it as unsafe and poorly led in a report released on Saturday.

Inspectors found some toilets and commodes at Overbury House, in Staitheway Road, had not been cleaned for up to 17 days.

While dining tables had been left dirty for up to 13 days, and dining chairs up to 11 days.

But a spokesman for Overbury House said inspectors had recently returned and they were “confident that this inspection will reflect the improvements made” and their “absolute priority remains the delivery of the highest quality of care to our residents”.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) report, which was originally released in August but republished this month to add updates to regulation, said: “Serving areas for staff to dish up meals were dirty with food debris and sticky floors and work surfaces. The lack of cleanliness risked cross contamination and spread of infection.”

But most people told inspectors when they visited in April that they felt safe living at the home. One person said: “Well of course I do, they look after me don’t they?”

And inspectors found “staff treated people with dignity, care and respect”. One resident said: “They are lovely, they are kind, nothing is too much trouble, and I love it here.”

There had been improvements since the previous inspection in 2017 and inspectors noted the manager was “hands-on”.

The home spokesman added: “It took over 60 days to receive the draft report to which we returned a 17-page factual accuracy challenge, however the CQC published its report on August 2. Despite the home not receiving an action plan from CQC following the inspection in April, we put in place a robust plan to address the concerns raised and, over the last seven months, many positive outcomes have been completed.

“This includes the appointment of an experienced home manager, completion of a successful recruitment programme resulting in a full roster of employed nurses and carers, and an ongoing refurbishment programme. We believe we have made progress in all areas and this is re-enforced by an independent three-day audit by the Norfolk Quality Assurance Team in October, where all aspects of the care provided have been reviewed.”