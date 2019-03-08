Search

Joy as care home retains outstanding CQC rating

PUBLISHED: 11:49 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 27 August 2019

The staff and residents at Broadlands care home in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft, were delighted that their home was rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission, Picture: Angela Adams

A care home which delivers an exceptional service has been praised by inspectors.

Broadlands care home in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft has been rated 'outstanding' once more by healthcare regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The home, which cares for 52 residents and is part of Greensleeves Care, specialises in residential and end-of-life care.

After inspectors visited the care home on Borrow Road on June 25 Broadlands was rated in five key areas with an overall rating of 'outstanding'.

The home received an 'outstanding' rating in three categories - caring, responsive and well-led - as well as being rated 'good' in the safe and effective categories.

It comes almost three years after the care home was rated 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission - with staff and residents delighted with the latest rating.

The CQC report said: "Since our last inspection, under the leadership of the registered manager, Broadlands has gone from strength to strength."

The home was praised by the CQC for delivering "exceptional high-quality care that met and exceeded the residents' needs, expectations and enriched their lives."

The report added that feedback from residents, relatives, visitors and professionals was "overwhelmingly positive" about the "extremely compassionate and caring approach of dedicated and enthusiastic staff, who repeatedly went above and beyond to ensure people's lives were filled with enjoyment, meaningful occupation, engagement and involvement in the place they called home."

The inspectors praised Broadlands for having an active presence within the local community with strong community links which have been established with different community groups that regularly visit the care home.

The report added: "Staff were extremely motivated and passionate about their role and understood their responsibilities."

Anne Maas, home manager at Broadlands, said: "We have an exceptional group of staff who continually go the extra mile for our residents.

"It's our privilege to care for our residents, and to receive such overwhelming feedback along with retaining our outstanding CQC rating is amazing."

Greensleeves Care also run Harleston House dementia home in Lowestoft, which also received an 'outstanding' rating from the CQC.

