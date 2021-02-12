News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

‘Don’t be too proud to reach out’ - TV presenter's mental health appeal

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 1:39 PM February 12, 2021    Updated: 1:50 PM February 12, 2021
The Marie Curie Great Daffodil Appeal discussed grief, death and dying. Picture: Justin Goff

TV presenter Simon Thomas will be part of the second Open Up event. Picture: Justin Goff - Credit: Justin Goff/goffphotos.com

Norfolk TV presenter Simon Thomas, who faced his own battle with mental ill health following the death of his wife in 2017, has urged people not to "suffer in silence".

Sharing his experiences as part of Open Up, our virtual conference on the issue of mental health, on Friday, he said his father had died during the pandemic giving him an insight into coping with grief in lockdown.

Norfolk TV presenter Simon Thomas taking part in Open Up online event with EDP editor David Powles. 

Norfolk TV presenter Simon Thomas taking part in Open Up online event with EDP editor David Powles. - Credit: Archant

The Open Up conference has seen debates and panels on various topic related to mental health, including nutrition, wellbeing in the workplace and a radio debate with panelists.

“There is never an easy or ideal time to lose someone but this is particularly tough,” he said. “Holding your dad’s hand as he nears the end with a rubber glove on is not ideal, but at least we got to see him. His funeral was very small but at least we got to be there. I recognise there are people who haven’t even had that. I cannot even begin to imagine how hard that is.”

He urged people to seek help. “Don’t be too proud to reach out, pick up the phone and keep talking.”

TV presenter and veterinary surgeon Jess French. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Norfolk TV presenter, conservationist, vet and mother Dr Jess French. - Credit: Archant

The event also saw Norfolk TV presenter, conservationist, vet and mother Dr Jess French share her experiences of having a young family in lockdown.

She said: “I have felt a lot of guilt because I don’t know if I’m making the right decisions.”

Asked how she coped she said: “It has been a hard time and I’m not saying I have the answers but the things I have tried to do is talking to people a lot.

Most Read

  1. 1 Bearded vulture spotted over Norfolk
  2. 2 Stunning pictures show 6ft snowdrifts in Norfolk village
  3. 3 Parents say Norfolk special school is 'failing their children'
  1. 4 'Kind and loving' man, 28, died on Norfolk golfing holiday
  2. 5 Car stopped on A47 with NINE people squeezed in
  3. 6 Driver ran over cyclist twice before threatening to stab him, court hears
  4. 7 Family thanks those who rushed to aid of farmer after fatal crash
  5. 8 New plans for 90-bed 'landmark' hotel in Norwich revealed
  6. 9 Covid infections fall twice as fast in richest areas
  7. 10 Fears over melting snow as sewerage flooding continues

“I’ve found the best way of slowing down and calming my mind is getting out into nature.”

Mental Health

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A beautiful bird of prey enjoying the snow

More snow expected to fall across Norfolk

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Coastguard operation

Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
woman outside house

'Bullied into letting strangers in' - tenant's claims amid viewing row

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Jacob Trower

Woman woke up hearing son, four, screaming after A47 crash

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus