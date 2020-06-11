Search

Advanced search

Firm which built NNUH reports record profit as hospital pays it £62m

11 June, 2020 - 06:06
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital paid Octagon £62m last year. Octagon, the company behind the PFI deal, reported record profits. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital paid Octagon £62m last year. Octagon, the company behind the PFI deal, reported record profits. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Mike Page

The company which built the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital reported record profits last year, as it was paid more than £62m by the NHS.

Octagon Healthcare Group doubled its profits to £17m after tax in 2019, up from £8m the year before.

It also paid out a record £13.2m in dividends to its shareholders, a rise of 60pc in 2018, its annual report published this week showed.

The NNUH, meanwhile, fell £60m into the red in the last financial year and warned that the costs of dealing with the coronavirus crisis would add another £8m to its deficit.

The hospital was built under a Private Finance Initiative (PFI) in 2001, meaning a private company, Octagon Healthcare, funded the costs.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital was opened in 2001 but the repayments for building it will continue until at least 2037. Picture: Mike PageNorfolk and Norwich University Hospital was opened in 2001 but the repayments for building it will continue until at least 2037. Picture: Mike Page

But the deal is controversial because the NHS has to pay the original £229m cost of building the hospital to Octagon several times over.

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith said she was raising the case with the Health Secretary and Chancellor.

She described the figures as “very frustrating”.

You may also want to watch:

Despite paying Octagon tens of millions of pounds a year, the amount it owes is only reducing by around £3m each year as much of the money is taken up by interest repayments and running costs.

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis previously compared the deal to the worst credit card on a comparison site.

He said: “Surely Covid-19 has shown beyond doubt our NHS should focus wholly on keeping us well.

“The Government needs to stop pretending our health service is some kind of quasi business in which vital local institutions like the N&N are continually preyed upon.” He called for PFI deals to be reviewed.

Ms Smith added: “We all want our hospital to be able to focus on treating people, rather than paying debt interest.”

An NNUH spokesman said it was in ongoing discussions with regulators about the contract.

The deal with Octagon runs until at least 2037 and it still owes it £187m.

Octagon is owned by two investment companies called Innisfree and Semperian PPP. They previously said that much of the dividend is paid to pension funds and they had worked with the hospital to reduce costs.

MORE: How a lie about Tony Blair and the NNUH went viral

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

School undergoes deep clean after child displays coronavirus symptoms

Andy Johnson, West Norfolk Academies Trust executive headteacher. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Norfolk won’t allow his statues to be toppled’ - Nelson defended amid racism row

Lord Nelson statue by Thomas Milnes in Upper Close at Norwich Cathedral. Picture : Antony Kelly

Murderers’ landlord warns pub may not open until Christmas

The Murderers, or Gardeners Arms, Norwich may not reopen until Christmas.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

Man who threatened to bomb hospital had sent malicious messages to pubs in Norfolk

Matthew Wain threatened to bomb Birmingham City Hospital in Birmingham. Picture: Google

Petition launched calling for statue of City legend Justin Fashanu

Justin Fashanu Picture: Archant library

‘It could kill businesses’: Bosses divided over proposed city road closures

Businesses have reacted to proposal to shut roads in Norwich, including St Benedicts Street pictured. Picture: Simon Parkin

Firm which built NNUH reports record profit as hospital pays it £62m

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital paid Octagon £62m last year. Octagon, the company behind the PFI deal, reported record profits. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24