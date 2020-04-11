Search

Advanced search

UK coronavirus deaths rise by 917 to almost 10,000

PUBLISHED: 16:06 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 11 April 2020

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). The number of deaths in hospital from coronavirus in the UK rose to 9,875 on April 11. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Images

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). The number of deaths in hospital from coronavirus in the UK rose to 9,875 on April 11. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

A further 917 coronavirus-related hospital deaths have been reported across in the UK taking the total number of deaths to 9,875.

The Department of Health and Social Care said that 78,991 people have tested positive for Covid-19, as of 9am on Saturday, April 11.

Some 334,974 tests have been carried out in the UK, including 18,091 tests that were carried out on Friday.

Of the 823 new hospital deaths announced today by NHS England, 115 occurred on April 10 while 695 took place between April 1 and April 9.

The remaining 12 deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on March 25.

NHS England releases updated figures every day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including new deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, post-mortem tests to be processed, and data from the tests to be validated.

MORE: Six more coronavirus patients die as county’s total rises to 99

The figures published today by NHS England show that April 4 currently has the highest total for the most hospital deaths occurring in a single day - 671 - though this is likely to change in future updates.

In Norfolk nearly 100 people have now died after contracting coronavirus, with a further six deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals.

Elsewhere across the UK, five NHS trusts in England have announced at least 200 coronavirus-related deaths to date, according to figures from NHS England.

As of 5pm on April 10, tUniversity Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust has seen 394 deaths; London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust 263; Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust 251; King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 234; and Barts Health NHS Trust 220.

- For updates on how coronavirus is affecting Norfolk, please visit our Facebook page here

- Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man’s body found in city centre street

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Man arrested after police stand-off lasting 31 hours

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Tributes to gentle giant of the Broads

Edgar Hoddy worked at the Broads Authority for 17 years. Picture: Broads Authority

Woman in her 70s found dead in coastal town

Emergency services on the scene of the incident on Hunstanton High Street Picture: Chris Bishop

Early medieval silver brooch discovered after tipper truck delivery

Early Medieval silver and niello brooch from Great Dunham, Norfolk c. AD 800- 900. Picture: The Trustees of the British Museum

Most Read

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Man’s body found in city centre street

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Six more coronavirus patients die as county’s total rises to 99

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Man’s body found in city centre street

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Cyclist left with horror injuries after car ‘catapults’ him off bike

Felipe Gonzalez has sustained life changing injuries after he was knocked off his bike. Photo: Felipe Gonzalez

Easter lockdown: is it being observed in our top tourist spots?

Great Yarmouth during lockdown on Saturday, April 11, during the Easter weekend. PHOTO: Archant

Lockdown: Leaseholders warned to stay out of their beach huts

Owners have been told to stay away from their Cromer beach huts during the lockdown Photo: Citizenside
Drive 24