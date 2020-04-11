UK coronavirus deaths rise by 917 to almost 10,000

A further 917 coronavirus-related hospital deaths have been reported across in the UK taking the total number of deaths to 9,875.

The Department of Health and Social Care said that 78,991 people have tested positive for Covid-19, as of 9am on Saturday, April 11.

Some 334,974 tests have been carried out in the UK, including 18,091 tests that were carried out on Friday.

Of the 823 new hospital deaths announced today by NHS England, 115 occurred on April 10 while 695 took place between April 1 and April 9.

The remaining 12 deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on March 25.

NHS England releases updated figures every day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including new deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, post-mortem tests to be processed, and data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show that April 4 currently has the highest total for the most hospital deaths occurring in a single day - 671 - though this is likely to change in future updates.

In Norfolk nearly 100 people have now died after contracting coronavirus, with a further six deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals.

Elsewhere across the UK, five NHS trusts in England have announced at least 200 coronavirus-related deaths to date, according to figures from NHS England.

As of 5pm on April 10, tUniversity Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust has seen 394 deaths; London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust 263; Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust 251; King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 234; and Barts Health NHS Trust 220.

