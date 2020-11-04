Coronavirus cases more than double in a week in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, new figures show

The number of coronavirus cases has increased in King's Lynn and West Norfolk, Public Health England data has shown. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The number of coronavirus cases has more than doubled in a week in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, the latest figures have revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Public Health England figures for the seven days to October 31 show the number of Covid-19 cases in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk has increased to 126.8 per 100,000 people.

It is more than double the rate for the previous week, the seven days up to October 24, which reported 52.8 cases per 100,000 people.

It comes after the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn confirmed they were treating 20 patients with coronavirus on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the number of coronavirus cases has continued to fall in Breckland and Norwich.

In Norwich, there were 90.3 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to October 31, a drop from 115.2 the week previous.

You may also want to watch:

The infection rate in Breckland, which had seen a sharp rise due to an outbreak at Cranswick Country Foods in Watton, has decreased to 114.3 from 173.6 for the same period.

The only other districts in Norfolk to see in a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases in a week were Broadland and North Norfolk.

In the seven days up to October 31, there were 58.1 cases per 100,000 people compared to 73.4 the week previous in Broadland.

North Norfolk reported a drop from 33.4 to 29.6 for the same period.

Meanwhile, in Great Yarmouth, the infection rate has stabilised at 167.1 per 100,000 people for the seven days up to October 31.

In South Norfolk, the number of coronavirus cases has increased over the course of a week to 63.9 per 100,000 people for the seven days up to October 31, up from 53.2.

However, the rate of infection across Norfolk remains lower than the average in England which stands at 229.7 per 100,000 people for the seven days up to October 31.

East Suffolk saw its rate decrease to 47.3 for the seven days up to October 31 from 62.9 the week previous and in Mid Suffolk the figure has dropped to 49.1 from 64.5.