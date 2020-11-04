Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus cases more than double in a week in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, new figures show

PUBLISHED: 17:54 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:54 04 November 2020

The number of coronavirus cases has increased in King's Lynn and West Norfolk, Public Health England data has shown. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The number of coronavirus cases has increased in King's Lynn and West Norfolk, Public Health England data has shown. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The number of coronavirus cases has more than doubled in a week in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, the latest figures have revealed.

Public Health England figures for the seven days to October 31 show the number of Covid-19 cases in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk has increased to 126.8 per 100,000 people.

It is more than double the rate for the previous week, the seven days up to October 24, which reported 52.8 cases per 100,000 people.

It comes after the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn confirmed they were treating 20 patients with coronavirus on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the number of coronavirus cases has continued to fall in Breckland and Norwich.

In Norwich, there were 90.3 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to October 31, a drop from 115.2 the week previous.

You may also want to watch:

The infection rate in Breckland, which had seen a sharp rise due to an outbreak at Cranswick Country Foods in Watton, has decreased to 114.3 from 173.6 for the same period.

The only other districts in Norfolk to see in a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases in a week were Broadland and North Norfolk.

In the seven days up to October 31, there were 58.1 cases per 100,000 people compared to 73.4 the week previous in Broadland.

North Norfolk reported a drop from 33.4 to 29.6 for the same period.

Meanwhile, in Great Yarmouth, the infection rate has stabilised at 167.1 per 100,000 people for the seven days up to October 31.

In South Norfolk, the number of coronavirus cases has increased over the course of a week to 63.9 per 100,000 people for the seven days up to October 31, up from 53.2.

However, the rate of infection across Norfolk remains lower than the average in England which stands at 229.7 per 100,000 people for the seven days up to October 31.

East Suffolk saw its rate decrease to 47.3 for the seven days up to October 31 from 62.9 the week previous and in Mid Suffolk the figure has dropped to 49.1 from 64.5.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Car seized by police after they find broken down vehicle on Acle Straight

Broken down car on Acle Straight. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘We can’t waste our time’: lockdown breakers to face tougher police response in Norfolk

Crowds in Gentleman's Walk the day before the second lockdown begins. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Tesco remains open after ‘small number’ of staff test positive for coronavirus

The Tesco Extra in King's Lynn where a 'small number' of workers have tested positive Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘We lost 11 residents to Covid’ - care worker on life in one home

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/OCSKAYMARK

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

‘We can’t waste our time’: lockdown breakers to face tougher police response in Norfolk

Crowds in Gentleman's Walk the day before the second lockdown begins. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY