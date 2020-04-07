Coronavirus cases rise by 40 in Norfolk

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Norfolk has risen by 40 in one day.

Public Health England has announced the latest totals showing the number of cases has risen from 301 to 341 across the county while confirmed cases stand at 263 in Suffolk today (Tuesday, April 7).

It comes as a further five people died at two of Norfolk’s hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus.

Three men, one in his 50s, one in his 80s and another in his 90s and a woman in her 90s, all with underlying health conditions, died at James Paget Hospital.

A woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Nationally, NHS England said a further 758 people who tested positive for the virus had died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 5,655.

Patients confirmed to have died around the country were aged between 23 and 102 years old.