Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus cases rise by 40 in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 21:31 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 21:31 07 April 2020

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Norfolk has risen by 40 in one day.

Public Health England has announced the latest totals showing the number of cases has risen from 301 to 341 across the county while confirmed cases stand at 263 in Suffolk today (Tuesday, April 7).

It comes as a further five people died at two of Norfolk’s hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus.

Three men, one in his 50s, one in his 80s and another in his 90s and a woman in her 90s, all with underlying health conditions, died at James Paget Hospital.

A woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Nationally, NHS England said a further 758 people who tested positive for the virus had died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 5,655.

Patients confirmed to have died around the country were aged between 23 and 102 years old.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Five further deaths confirmed in Norfolk

The James Paget Hospital's new 'respiratory A&E' unit. Photo: Simon Stevens

Pink supermoon set to light up Norfolk skies

Despite its name the moon won't actually turn pink in April. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ambulance trust appeals for 1,000 volunteers and temps during coronavirus

The East of England Ambulance Trust is looking for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers to it help during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EEAST

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

City centre shop robbed by man with handgun prompting armed police response

Police were called to an armed robbery off Westwick Street in Norwich on Monday evening Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Five further deaths confirmed in Norfolk

The James Paget Hospital's new 'respiratory A&E' unit. Photo: Simon Stevens

‘It is government policy that has led to the dire situation we are now in’

Prof Rupert Read. Pic: Neil Perry.

Pink supermoon set to light up Norfolk skies

Despite its name the moon won't actually turn pink in April. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus cases rise by 40 in Norfolk

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Drive 24