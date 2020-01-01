Search

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

PUBLISHED: 12:20 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 03 February 2020

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

A nurse caught driving with cocaine in her system kept her job after an investigation.

Bethany Oughton, of Lavengro Road, Norwich, pleaded guilty in July last year to drug driving.

The 29-year old was caught with 227 micrograms of cocaine derivative Benzoylecgonine per litre of blood on Monday January 14 2019.

She was driving a VW Polo on the A17 at Sleaford when she was stopped and tested.

The nurse, who works for mental health service the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT), in Norwich, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on July 4 last year.

She was fined £560 and banned from driving for 16 months.

The case was referred to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) which decided no action needed to be taken.

Diane Hull, chief nurse at the NSFT, said: "This was thoroughly investigated by the Trust.

"The conclusion means that the Trust and the NMC are satisfied that no further action needs to be taken."

Drive 24