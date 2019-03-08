Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Waiting time figures not accurate, says latest mental health report

PUBLISHED: 18:23 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:23 18 July 2019

Jonathan Warren, chief executive at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

Jonathan Warren, chief executive at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust

Staff on the frontline of community mental health services are reporting much longer waiting lists than those recorded by bosses.

That was one of the findings in a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report, published earlier this month, into Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust's (NSFT) community services for adults.

Inspectors rated the service inadequate and found the waiting time "figures locally differed and generally were higher than the figures held by the trust."

In one case, in Ipswich, staff said some 265 patients were waiting for an assessment and 111 patients were waiting for treatment.

But the official trust figure for the same service was just eight and six respectively.

The report said: "We were not assured managers had oversight of waiting times and that figures provided were accurate."

You may also want to watch:

While inspectors noted improvements, and said there were positive feelings about new leadership at the trust, there were still changes to be made.

For example in Great Yarmouth, even though the psychology team was fully staffed, inspectors found "there was still up to a two year wait for individual psychological therapy for patients".

Inspectors also found "the quality of clinical record documentation was variable in some of the services".

But they said: "Staff told us that they felt positive about recent changes to leadership posts and that they were starting to see a positive change in leadership style."

Jonathan Warren, chief executive of NSFT, said: "We're pleased that the inspectors found some progress had been made in all areas and a sense of urgency about making improvements.

"We know there's still an enormous amount of improvement required, which is why our organisation and staff are fully focused on achieving this as soon as possible.

"We're already aware of the issues this report helps to shine a light on, and are working at pace with our staff and partners to improve quality and standards.

"Our goal is for each and every service user to have the best possible experience at all times on a consistent basis, and to eliminate any variation in the standard of care we provide."

Most Read

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Family dig up their back garden and make mystery discovery

Paul Howard, aged 52, with his daughter Ruby Howard, aged nine, next to the well they have discovered in their back garden in Ormesby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Parents’ anger as school leavers’ celebration is cancelled

Foulsham Primary School, which has cancelled its end-of-year barbecue for year six pupils. Picture: Ian Burt

WATCH: Inside the £1m cannabis factory discovered at a Norfolk industrial estate

Police clear one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Parents’ anger as school leavers’ celebration is cancelled

Foulsham Primary School, which has cancelled its end-of-year barbecue for year six pupils. Picture: Ian Burt

Man’s body found in River Bure

The body of a man has been found in the River Bure in Great Yarmouth

Huge power cut affects thousands in north Norfolk

A power cut is affecting thousands of people across north Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Family dig up their back garden and make mystery discovery

Paul Howard, aged 52, with his daughter Ruby Howard, aged nine, next to the well they have discovered in their back garden in Ormesby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

First campers arrive at Henham Park for Latitude Festival

Campers arriving at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists