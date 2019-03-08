Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Professionals don't know when to take self harm seriously' - says Norwich woman as incidences more than triple in women

PUBLISHED: 12:19 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 06 June 2019

Abbie Foster, who has recovered from self harming. Picture: Nick Butcher

Abbie Foster, who has recovered from self harming. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

There is a huge stigma against those who self harm and professionals do not when to take it seriously.

That was the message from a Norwich woman who broke the destructive cycle, as it was revealed nearly one in five girls and young women had self harmed at some point in their lives.

The figures, which are from 2014 but are the most recent available, were uncovered in a study published in The Lancet Psychiatry.

It was found 6.4pc of people aged between 16 and 74 had intentionally harmed themselves at some point in their life, up from 2.4pc in 2000.

But the starkest rise was in girls and women aged 16 to 24, where 19.7pc report self harm, up from 11.7pc in 2007 and 6.5pc in 2000.

Emma Thomas, chief executive of charity YoungMinds, described the figures as "alarming".

You may also want to watch:

But Abbie Foster, from Norwich, said the statistics did not surprise her.

Miss Foster, 23, who self-harmed for a number of years from her early teens, said: "Sadly I'm not shocked or surprised by the rise, but I am hoping the new figures will show people that this is a serious issue.

"I think people are being more open about self harm, so I feel that contributed to the figures but also there are so many pressures for young girls to be perfect and like models online and in person, it causes too much stress."

She added: "there is still such a stigma against self harm and a lot of people and professionals don't seem to know when to take it seriously.

"I think there needs to be more education on self harm and parents of self harmers, which in turn can give young people the support and guidance they need."

The study provides the first evidence of long-term trends in non-suicidal self-harm in England, the researchers said. Lead author Sally McManus, from the National Centre for Social Research, said: "Non-suicidal self-harm is increasingly being reported as a way of coping. We need to help people, especially young people, learn more appropriate and effective ways of dealing with emotional stress."

Despite rising rates of self-harm, the researchers said they did not find evidence of an increase in people seeking treatment.

- Need to talk? Call Samaritans on 116 123.

Most Read

Norfolk insurance company Aviva to cut 1,800 jobs

Aviva's Norwich headquarters. Pic: Archant.

‘They deserve a Leavers’ Ball’ - Nightclub owner offers alternative prom for students banned from celebration

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

Police seek woman after £1,000 bag stolen on Norfolk train

Police are would like to talk this woman. Picture: BritishTransport Police

Unwanted dog with ‘so much love to give’ desperate for home after weeks at rescue centre

Sugar needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

‘Someone’s going to get killed’ - horrified motorists pelted with ‘rocks’ as they drove in darkness

Drivers have voiced their dismay after being pelted with rocks while driving in the dark on the A146 and A143. Picture: Gary Friend

Most Read

College will be broken up and merged after critical Ofsted inspections

Easton and Otley College. Pic: Mike Page.

Traffic chaos as sinkhole leads to bridge closure

The sinkhole, which has opened up on the A47 Station Square junction with Commercial Road in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Car destroyed on beach as jet skiers caught out by tide

Vehicles had to be towed off the beach in Trimingham in Norfolk after being caught out by the rising tide. Picture: KATHERINE HUTCHINGSON

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man attacked at Norwich flat dies in hospital

A police forensics van at Dolphin Grove where a man was seriously assaulted. Photo: Luke Powell

Power restored to 300 homes affected by faulty lines

Nearly 300 homes are without power in Attleborough, Wymondham and Hethersett. Photo: UK Power

‘We don’t know anything’: Aviva staff in the dark over 1,800 job losses

Aviva has announced this morning it is cutting 1,800 jobs. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

Norfolk insurance company Aviva to cut 1,800 jobs

Aviva's Norwich headquarters. Pic: Archant.

Unwanted dog with ‘so much love to give’ desperate for home after weeks at rescue centre

Sugar needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists