Search

Advanced search

Mother tells how crisis mental health line would just ring and ring

03 December, 2018 - 17:30
Rochelle Brown, who has struggled to access help from Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: Rochelle Brown

Rochelle Brown, who has struggled to access help from Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: Rochelle Brown

Rochelle Brown

“The phone would just ring and ring and ring.”

That was one Norwich mother’s experience as she desperately tried to access crisis services to help her mental ill health.

Rochelle Brown, who lives on the Mousehold estate in Norwich, suffers with borderline personality disorder and has been under the care of Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) for four years.

“I had to wait to see anyone for quite a long time,” Miss Brown, a mother-of-two, said. “I was quite quickly diagnosed with borderline personality disorder but I wasn’t told how that would affect me or my life. I was put on bipolar medication without being told why or having it explained to me.”

Miss Brown, 29, said her distress was further compounded when five appointments were cancelled just 10 minutes before they were due to begin.

“It’s a lack of compassion,” she said. “I know everyone says they really stretched and don’t have any money but for me it’s the lack of care. I’m terrified of using the services and they’re the people I’m supposed to be trusting but I don’t feel like that. When I’ve tried calling the crisis line it would just ring and ring and ring.”

At a board meeting held just a day after the release of the trust’s CQC report last week, chief executive Antek Lejk said staff were being moved from other areas to support crisis services.

He said this would ensure calls were answered and the most vulnerable were helped.

But Miss Brown said: “They don’t seem to take into consideration how serious my mental health is. They ignore the fact on a weekly basis I try to hang myself and try to self harm.

“I don’t have any confidence left in them.”

Mr Lejk previously said: “We want services which are provided for those who most need care. “Some resources will need to be moved around. We need to re-focus our capacity on helping those most at risk. My biggest concern is in the past we have kept people waiting.

“What I don’t want people to think is that our staff will not look after them. I don’t want people to be scared they’re not going to be looked after.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Poll ‘Totally offensive!’: BBC Christmas film set in Cromer angers working mums

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Estate agent arrested in fraud investigation

eHomes' director Victoria Steele pictured in 2010. Photo: Archant

Suspected drink driver five times over limit stopped driving along path

A drink driver was stopped driving along the path on Jubilee Way in Lowestoft. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Police

New Norfolk safari park given go-ahead

Edward Pope, who has bee given permission to convert quarry workings into a safari park Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Video ‘You could’ve killed someone’: Man five times drink-drive limit careered along town centre pavement in BMW

A drink driver was stopped driving along the path on Jubilee Way in Lowestoft. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Police

Video Milkshake star set to sprinkle a little magic in panto debut

Festive fun at The Forum Christmas tree switch on with Kiera-Nicole Brennan, who is the Genie from Norwich Theatre Royal’s Aladdin. Photo: Zoe Ford, The Forum

New Norfolk safari park given go-ahead

Edward Pope, who has bee given permission to convert quarry workings into a safari park Picture: Ian Burt

Estate agent arrested in fraud investigation

eHomes' director Victoria Steele pictured in 2010. Photo: Archant
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast