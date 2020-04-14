Search

Advanced search

Norwich man jailed for coughing in face of police officer as they dispersed group

PUBLISHED: 18:50 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:54 14 April 2020

Richard Law, who has been jailed after coughing in the face of a police officer on Easter Sunday Photo: Norfolk Police

Richard Law, who has been jailed after coughing in the face of a police officer on Easter Sunday Photo: Norfolk Police

Archant

A man who coughed four times in the face of police officer as they tried to disperse a gathering on Easter Sunday has been jailed.

At around 11.30am on Sunday, a member of Norfolk Constabulary’s roads and arms policing team found a group of around 10 people gathered in a park off Pitt Street in Norwich.

The officer spoke to the group and the majority left as requested. However, 44-year-old Richard Law resisted and continued to obstruct the officer. He initially refused to provide his details before coughing four times in the officer’s face.

Law, of Northumberland Street, Norwich, was arrested and charged with assaulting a police offer and being in contravention of the Health Protection Regulations 2020. He was also in breach of existing bail conditions.

You may also want to watch:

On Easter Monday he appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court via video link and was given a 16-week prison sentence.

It came over an Easter weekend in which the constabulary issued 536 warnings relating to the restrictions; 122 on Good Friday, 230 on Saturday, 145 on Easter Sunday and 39 on Easter Monday.

The police also received 1,261 calls from members of the public concerned that people were not following social distancing guidelines - 353 on Good Friday, 452 on Saturday, 304 on Easter Sunday and 152 on Easter Monday.

However, the constabulary was largely positive about the way the county responded to the government’s guidelines and praised those who did stay at home.

Assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth said: “This Bank Holiday Easter weekend was unlike anything we’ve experienced before with the public asked to keep away from beauty spots and avoid socialising in person. For many people that will have involved cancelling their plans and not spending time with friends and family. I know this will have been difficult and I want to thank people for complying with the government’s guidelines

“Over Easter we received a number of calls regarding breaches of these restrictions and, in line with our policing approach, we will always aim to engage, explain and encourage before taking any enforcement action. However, if left with no other option, officers will use the new powers available to them.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Survivor’s message of hope after nine days in intensive care fighting coronavirus

Kirsty Fielder, from Gorleston, in intensive care at James Paget Hospital during her treatment for coronavirus. Picture: Chad Fielder

Two seriously injured in crash

A BMW and a Toyota collided on Walton Road at East Winch, near King’s Lynn. Picture Google.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Man lounging in hammock on roof applauded for ‘social distancing’

The man was spotted lounging in a hammock above a house in Oriel Way, Gorleston. PHOTO: Jake Filby

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Britten Court Care Home has announced four of their residents have passed away after being believed to contract the disease Covid-19.. Picture: Care UK

Nine new deaths in Norfolk confirmed as total rises to 126

Doctors have hit out at a lack of coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment (PPE). Photo: Peter Steffen/dpa via AP

Norwich man jailed for coughing in face of police officer as they dispersed group

Richard Law, who has been jailed after coughing in the face of a police officer on Easter Sunday Photo: Norfolk Police

‘Unfortunate timing’ - business owner describes challenge of taking on bistro weeks before lockdown

Brendan Gray took over the Station Bistro at Wymondham rail station on February 28, less than a month before the coronavirus lockdown forced him to close down again. Picture: Brendan Gray

19 people charged over County Lines operation in Norwich

Norfolk Police made several arrests in Norwich for drug offences . Picture: Archant
Drive 24