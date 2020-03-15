Video

'I fear I have virus': Norwich man saw woman escorted off flight

Ryan Williams, from Norwich, was on flight to Australia when a woman was escorted off. Picture: Ryan Williams Ryan Williams

A Norwich man fears he may have contracted coronavirus after masked quarantine officers escorted a woman off the plane he was flying to Australia on.

Masked quarantine officers board plane in Australia amid coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Ryan Williams Masked quarantine officers board plane in Australia amid coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Ryan Williams

Ryan Williams, 22, says he is showing symptoms that could be the virus following the Emirates flight 440 from London to Adelaide, via Dubai.

He was sitting two rows in front of a woman who was given protective gear and escorted off the plane with heavily suited quarantine officers.

The online chat support worker, who was travelling alone to visit family, said: 'I have a sore throat, congestion and last night I sweated in bed. I'm paying to see a GP today at lunchtime to request a referral for a drive thru testing centre.

Ryan Williams, from Norwich, who fears he may have coronavirus following a flight to Australia. Picture: Ryan Williams Ryan Williams, from Norwich, who fears he may have coronavirus following a flight to Australia. Picture: Ryan Williams

'My aunt has been told to not go into work due to being around me. She won't get paid. I feel terribly guilty. I have done everything I could without ruining my trip.'

Mr Williams said he had been given no advice when the plane landed despite asking.

He said: 'When we landed we were told to stay seated because quarantine were coming on board the aircraft. The cabin crew never told us anything. When I got off I asked one of the border control officers.

Woman being escorted off plane in Australia amid coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Ryan Williams Woman being escorted off plane in Australia amid coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Ryan Williams

'I went to the airport info desk and got no help. Customs wouldn't tell me why the passenger was removed.'

At the time of writing more than 200 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed across Australia, and three people have died.

Mr Williams said: 'The panic in Australia is very real, witnessed a fight in the store today and there's also zero toilet roll.

Ryan Williams being interviewed on TV in Australia following incident on plane. Picture: Nine News Australia Ryan Williams being interviewed on TV in Australia following incident on plane. Picture: Nine News Australia

'I asked in a pharmacy for advice and they just told me to call a local hospital and then sanitised the worktop and asked me to go to the other counter.'

He said he feared being stranded in the country and being unable to travel back to the UK.

'I'm only here for 11 more days, so not enough time to self isolate,' he said.

'Returning home I could very well carry the virus back with me, since symptoms can sometimes not show at all.'

