Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Hospital worker to take on challenge of a lifetime for £800,000 breast cancer appeal

PUBLISHED: 12:42 03 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 03 February 2019

Daniel Cox is undergoing months of training to prepare for his race across the Atlantic. Photo: NNUH

Daniel Cox is undergoing months of training to prepare for his race across the Atlantic. Photo: NNUH

NNUH

A staff member at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) is embarking on the challenge of a lifetime taking part in the final leg of the Round the World Clipper Yacht Race in aid of the Boudicca Breast Cancer Appeal.

Daniel Cox, a project management officer within the surgical division, will take part in the coveted final leg of the race from New York to Liverpool in June 2020 a journey expected to take more than 22 days at sea.

Mr Cox is also taking part in the Brighton Marathon in April this year – his first marathon and just one year after taking up running with the NNUH Couch to 5k running club.

Mr Cox said: “I am coming up to my 50th birthday and I wanted to mark it with a couple of challenges. I grew up in Greenwich which is on the route of the London Marathon and also home to all the maritime heritage so it seemed the perfect challenge - I’ve always had an interest in sailing and done it occasionally and I thoughts let’s do something mad.

“I signed up for the Clipper Race first of all and thought I needed something to drive me and inspire me and am now well into the training programme for the Brighton Marathon.”

The Clipper Race is the only race of its kind where people with no experience of sailing can take part in the challenge which takes in six oceans and 40,000 nautical miles over eight legs.

Mr Cox will be raising money for the £800,000 appeal to provide a dedicated one-stop-shop breast cancer service where patients will receive diagnostic tests and clinical and imaging assessments on one day.

Although Mr Cox’s leg of the Clipper Race is more than a year away, the full race starts in July this year and his training has already started in Portsmouth where the Clipper is based.

He said: “It is one of the most challenging things I have ever done. It consists of finding your way around a 70ft racing boat, learning about the different sails and ropes, how to handle the boat and life on board.

“Once at sea, we will work on a shift system of four hours sleep and four hours sailing and sail through the night. There could be up to 20 people on the boat so we are hot bunking.”

• To support Mr Cox visit his JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/danielcox2020

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car spins on opposite carriageway as police deal with crashes on the NDR

The Northern Distributor Road (NDR) sign. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Casualties freed after four separate crashes as hail hits NDR

Four vehicles were involved in four separate crashes on the NDR as a hail storm hit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Appeal after driver crashed into three walls before fleeing scene

The devastation caused following a crash on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Police issue warning after crash closes road for more than an hour

Norfolk police were called to the accident on Saturday, February 2, at the A148 at Fakenham, close to the Shell garage. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

City are top of the league! Brilliant display knocks Leeds off top spot at Elland Road

Mario Vrancic of Norwich scores his sides 1st goal from a free kick during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Range Rover crashes into side of school

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car spins on opposite carriageway as police deal with crashes on the NDR

The Northern Distributor Road (NDR) sign. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘We can’t train on it so why should the opposing team train on it’ - Lynn boss after pitch ‘hijack’

Angry scenes at The Walks Picture: Chris Lakey

See inside YouTube star’s £1m Norwich penthouse

Inside Sam Chapman's Norwich penthouse. Photo: Pixiwoo/YouTube

Jailed in Norfolk in January: Child abuser, murderer and £1m fraudster

(Left to right) Alan Ballinger, Gediminas Jasinskas, Steven Girling. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Three arrested after routine police stop uncovers suspected stolen copper piping

Copper piping Norfolk police believe may be stolen. Photo: Norfolk police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists