Published: 10:09 AM January 29, 2021

A fitness and percussion project will take place online throughout February to boost physical and mental wellbeing during the pandemic.

The Hair Care Share salon on Magdalen Street, Norwich, has received funding from Comic Relief and the government's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport for the Soundercise scheme.

A Soundercise project is taking place online throughout February to promote positive wellbeing - Credit: Shelley Line

People are being invited to sign up for free music classes led by dance instructor Teresa Moore-Barron, which will take place for an hour every Monday during the month.

Shelley Line, founder of Hair Care Share, said: "It is a way for people to stay connected through a fun and engaging activity.

"People can make percussion instruments out of old cardboard or plastic tubes with rice inside, for example. Anything you can make noise with basically to combine sound and movement."

With the salon currently closed for business due to lockdown restrictions, Mrs Line applied for Inclusive Recovery Fund awards for Soundercise. This was approved just before Christmas.

The music project is in line with the salon's ethos of being more than just a place to get your hair cut.

Having opened in December 2019, the community salon has run a Pay it Forward scheme in which clients can contribute a £1 to another person's haircut if they need support.

All are welcome to join in with the Soundercise, both within the Norwich area and further afield due to it being online.

Soundercise lead coach Teresa Moore-Barron - Credit: Teresa Moore-Barron

Mrs Line said: "It's a chance for people to let their hair down and enjoy being part of something. It does not have any demand on you, you can just be listening to music, tapping your feet and enjoying other company.

"It is absolutely incredible that there are funding streams for something like this. Many charities are helping to make these projects available for communities."

Teresa Moore-Barron's dog on the maracas for Soundercise - Credit: Teresa Moore-Barron

If the project proves to be a success in February, organisers will explore further funding streams to continue the initiative.

To get involved with the Soundercise, register via email learn@thehaircareshare.com or message @thehaircareshare on Facebook.

The EDP is running an Open Up series of virtual workshops and other online events in February in conjunction with Norfolk County Council, Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group and Mind Norfolk and Waveney.

To sign up for the free event visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/open-up-tickets-138246449853