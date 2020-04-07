DJ gets community dancing on their doorsteps

Mick Laney used his DJ equipment to allow people to have a dance on their doorstep on Sunday night. Here pictured at an old event. Picture: Mick Laney Archant

A Norwich DJ has used music to lift spirits in his community by getting those staying at home to dance on their doorsteps.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mick Laney, who runs Starstruck Roadshow, played music for an hour from outside his home in Thorpe Marriott, which could be heard from nearby streets.

He started with the S Club 7 song Reach and continued as more people joined in the fun.

Read more: Self-isolating vulnerable man ‘overwhelmed’ by stranger’s kindness

A video filmed by his wife Leigh saw neighbours coming out of their homes to dance, maintaining the government’s social distancing rules.

Mr Laney was inspired by a post on Facebook encouraging people to “dance on their doorsteps” at 7pm on Sunday night and shared the idea with the Thorpe Marriott, Drayton and Taverham Facebook community group.

Many supported the idea, sharing photos and videos of them hearing the music from the homes, some as far as Horsford.

The couple said police did visit to ensure a gathering had not occurred, but said they were “very understanding” and no issue raised.

Mr Laney, took to Facebook to thank people for their “overwhelming support”.

Read more: Here to Help directory: Those in Norfolk who are helping others

He said: “I saw the idea floating around on Facebook and I thought it was a good idea, not very different to the clapping and it just lifts the spirits.

On a serious note , I apologise to any one who does not agree that this was a good idea, but it was stressed due during the ‘playout’ that social distancing must be complied with and to my knowledge was adhered to, but as mentioned I do value peoples concerns being a respectable family man myself.

“The police (who quite rightly responded to a call which claimed there was a large social gathering (any thing more than 3 people at present!), once spoken too they were very understanding and there was no issue raised.”

He said he was prepared to make it a regular event during the lockdown period.

• For regular updates on the good deeds that people across Norfolk are doing for others, visit the Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help Facebook group.