Council house damp setting off seizures, claims mum of two

Published: 7:30 AM August 13, 2021

Wendy Melling with her sons, Harvey, left, seven, and Aiden, five, in their bungalow at Canterbury Place, which has damp floors and walls and is causing Wendy to have seizures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A mother-of-two has blamed her damped council home for bringing on seizures after the council has failed to fix the issue for months.

Wendy Melling, 32, has had issues with damp in her Canterbury Place, Norwich, bungalow for almost three months, despite an initial emergency call out the council.

"We have got a major damp problem that [the council] haven't sorted," Ms Melling said.

"We reported it in May and since then we have had three people come out to look at it and each one says the last one got the problem wrong.

Damp carpets and walls at Wendy Melling's bungalow at Canterbury Place, which is causing Wendy to have seizures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"We've got damp in our walls and carpets and it has started coming through the tiles in the bathroom.

You may also want to watch:

"They can't figure it out.

"One said it might be sewerage, then someone came out and said it wasn't that but it could be the cold water feed but another said it wasn't that either."

Ms Melling blames the damp, which has lead to mould, for bringing on asthma attacks and seizures, which she has not suffered from in some time, and was concerned about the impact on her sons' Harvey, seven, and Aiden, five.

"They're still really young, I'm concerned it will have some effect on their health as well because there's definitely mould there.

Wendy Melling with her sons, Harvey, left, seven, and Aiden, five, in their bungalow at Canterbury Place, which has damp floors and walls and is causing Wendy to have seizures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"We have told the council that we think it is setting off my seizures and they don't seem to care.

"I must have made 10 to 20 phone calls, they said we were on the emergency list but the earliest they could come out was September 1."

She added that it was lucky it is the summer because they have kept the windows open to get rid of mould spores.

Damp carpets and floors at Wendy Melling's bungalow at Canterbury Place, which is causing Wendy to have seizures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A spokesperson for Norwich City Council said: “We appreciate that it is frustrating when repairs are held up, and we are in touch with our contractors to make sure this issue is dealt with as quickly as possible.

“Having been recently made aware of the specific damp issues and health concerns, a housing officer will be in touch with Mrs Melling to discuss her concerns in more detail.”

Responding to the council's comments, Ms Melling said she was looking forward to the call.

"It is more progress than I would have got," she added.