Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Make them laugh and smile' - Young Norwich City player reveals depression struggle as he urges support for loved ones

PUBLISHED: 12:02 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 23 May 2019

Tom Scully of Norwich U23s during training at Hotel Klosterpforte, Harsewinkel, Germany. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tom Scully of Norwich U23s during training at Hotel Klosterpforte, Harsewinkel, Germany. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

A Norwich City U23 player has urged people to ask friends and family about their mental health as he revealed he had been diagnosed with depression.

Tom Scully of Norwich U23s during training at Hotel Klosterpforte, Harsewinkel, Germany. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdTom Scully of Norwich U23s during training at Hotel Klosterpforte, Harsewinkel, Germany. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tom Scully, who signed a new contract with the Canaries in February, posted on Instagram hoping he could "help someone and make a difference".

The 19-year-old said: "A few weeks ago I got told I was depressed, which for me people will think 'how? Why?'. But this can happen to anyone.

"I've struggled to get out of bed, struggled to compete in my job, pushed my family and friends away.

"I'm not one to like being on my own or alone but recently it's all I've resorted to.

"I've felt lonely, ugly, embarrassed to be who I am."

You may also want to watch:

He said he was lucky, and had people who had asked how he was every day.

"They did it because they care which at the time is hard to see," the midfielder said.

"I'm in the middle of getting back to the normal Tom everyone knows.

"My idea of this was to spread a message to everyone and anyone.

"If you're not having the best time, life's tough right now, you're not alone."

And he urged people to ask their loved ones if they were okay.

He said: "If you know someone who is going through a bad time, make them smile and laugh.

"Whoever you speak to on a daily basis, make sure you ask them if they are okay, and make sure they mean it."

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted and loving’ footballer

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Farke maps out his transfer aims for Norwich City

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber will strive to equip Norwich City for the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

Fraudsters to be sentenced today over £225,000 online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope. Photo: Fitlearn/Archant

Two new stores and work to end McDonald’s agony at retail park

Two chains new to Gapton Hall will be moving onto the retail park this summer. Meanwhile work is beginning to remodel the entrance Picture: House PR

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted and loving’ footballer

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Opening date for new shoe shop in Norwich revealed

Brigg Street, which links Rampant Horse Street to Gentlemans Walk. Photo: Google

Two new stores and work to end McDonald’s agony at retail park

Two chains new to Gapton Hall will be moving onto the retail park this summer. Meanwhile work is beginning to remodel the entrance Picture: House PR

Fraudsters to be sentenced today over £225,000 online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope. Photo: Fitlearn/Archant

This farm shop’s now selling asparagus ice cream!

Asparagus ice cream at Portwood Farm Picture: Emma Pyatt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists