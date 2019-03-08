'Make them laugh and smile' - Young Norwich City player reveals depression struggle as he urges support for loved ones

A Norwich City U23 player has urged people to ask friends and family about their mental health as he revealed he had been diagnosed with depression.

Tom Scully, who signed a new contract with the Canaries in February, posted on Instagram hoping he could "help someone and make a difference".

The 19-year-old said: "A few weeks ago I got told I was depressed, which for me people will think 'how? Why?'. But this can happen to anyone.

"I've struggled to get out of bed, struggled to compete in my job, pushed my family and friends away.

"I'm not one to like being on my own or alone but recently it's all I've resorted to.

"I've felt lonely, ugly, embarrassed to be who I am."

He said he was lucky, and had people who had asked how he was every day.

"They did it because they care which at the time is hard to see," the midfielder said.

"I'm in the middle of getting back to the normal Tom everyone knows.

"My idea of this was to spread a message to everyone and anyone.

"If you're not having the best time, life's tough right now, you're not alone."

And he urged people to ask their loved ones if they were okay.

He said: "If you know someone who is going through a bad time, make them smile and laugh.

"Whoever you speak to on a daily basis, make sure you ask them if they are okay, and make sure they mean it."