People asked to share their views about healthcare in Norwich

Emma Knights

Published: 6:30 AM July 24, 2018    Updated: 11:06 PM October 9, 2020
Tracy Williams, of Norwich CCG. Photo: submitted

People are being asked for their views on plans to transform healthcare in the Norwich area.

NHS Norwich Clinical Commissioning Group (Norwich CCG) has begun a public consultation and is asking members of the public and stakeholders for their views on the YourNorwich New Model of Care which proposes a formal alliance to bring partners in the Norwich health and care system closer together and help to integrate service further.

Tracy Williams, Norwich CCG chairman, said: 'We think that by harnessing the insights and experiences of patients and clinical colleagues we can generate a 'New Model' that delivers further, genuine integration of care that puts patients first, cuts across organisational boundaries and improves NHS and social care for the patients we serve.'

A series of roadshows are taking place where people can find out more and share their views. They are at: St Mary's Church Hall, Hutchinson Road, West Earlham on August 7 from 9.30am to midday; Wensum Sports Centre, King Street, on August 16 from 5pm to 8pm; Mile Cross Phoenix Children's Centre, Mile Cross Road, on August 20 from 10am to midday; Dussindale Community Centre, Pound Lane, On September 8 from 12.30pm to 4pm; and Taverham & Drayton Children's Centre, School Road, on September 11 from midday to 3pm.

Full details of the consultation document can be found at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/NHSNorwichCCGnmocConsultation/

