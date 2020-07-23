Search

Advanced search

Climbing frame appeal for ‘cheeky’ Jacob, 3, who fought off rare brain infection

PUBLISHED: 11:58 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:39 23 July 2020

Jacob Peruzzi fought off a rare brain infection when he was 19 months old. Picture: supplied by family

Jacob Peruzzi fought off a rare brain infection when he was 19 months old. Picture: supplied by family

Archant

Friends are rallying around a “cheeky” three-year-old boy who defied the odds to fight off a rare brain infection and fundraising to buy him play equipment.

Jacob Peruzzi fought off a rare brain infection when he was 19 months old. Picture: supplied by familyJacob Peruzzi fought off a rare brain infection when he was 19 months old. Picture: supplied by family

Jacob Peruzzi, from Norwich, was 19 months old when he became unwell in October 2018 and taken to hospital.

Following MRI scans, Jacob was diagnosed with an ultra-rare brain infection called acute necrotizing encephalopathy (ANE), of which there have been approximately 300 cases confirmed since 1995.

The toddler faced many “twists and turns” during a six-week stay in hospital including being rushed to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

His mum Amber said: “Those days were the hardest in our lives - initially they weren’t sure whether he would survive, and being told that your normal healthy little boy would have lasting disabilities was tough to deal with - but what helped us pull through was the huge amount of support we received from our family and friends and the hope that he would carry on defying the odds and that we would get our smiley, cheeky little boy back.

Jacob Peruzzi fought off a rare brain infection when he was 19 months old. Picture: supplied by familyJacob Peruzzi fought off a rare brain infection when he was 19 months old. Picture: supplied by family

You may also want to watch:

More: ‘It would be amazing’ - Family of Kaiden, 7, need £35,000 for vital operation



“He’s our one in 30,000,000 and I am so proud that it makes my heart hurt. ANE has a high mortality rate so to overcome that and be doing as well as he is really is astonishing.”

Over the next 12 months, the family attended 56 appointments to meet with a wide variety of health specialists about his treatment. Due to the impacts of ANE, Jacob had to learn to sit, crawl and regain mobility all over again and was later diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Now three, Jacob has continued working to strengthen his legs but during the pandemic has been unable to receive physiotherapy and his walking has started to worsen.

To support the family, friends Anna and David Perkins, who run the Smile Shop, a community donation shop in Bowthorpe Road, Norwich, are raising money for the next month through the sale of items to purchase climbing frames.

Amber said people’s responses have been heartwarming.

She said: “During Covid-19 he hasn’t been able to see his physio so his already unsteady walk began to worsen. She has always said that helping him go up and down stairs is a great way to help develop and strengthen leg muscles, but we live in a bungalow so are limited and with an immune system related disease its been scary to go anywhere public with him to exercise.

“He is the strongest person I know, and at a mere three years old he has already been through more in his lifetime than most people ever go through, we are completely in awe of him for what he has managed to achieve. He’s a funny, clever, cheeky little boy and doesn’t seem to let much get in the way of him having fun.”

The Smile Shop is open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dentist allowed to keep working on patients - despite 30 complaints

The dentist appeared before a the General Dental Council after patients raised concerns. Photo: PA

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Cause of Holt supermarket blaze found

Jonathan Wilby, group manager, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, at the remaining shell of Budgens of Holt after the fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

13 of the best beer gardens in Norfolk

There are plenty of brilliant beer gardens in Norfolk to visit this summer. Pictured is the Acle Bridge Inn. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cause of Holt supermarket blaze found

Jonathan Wilby, group manager, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, at the remaining shell of Budgens of Holt after the fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dentist allowed to keep working on patients - despite 30 complaints

The dentist appeared before a the General Dental Council after patients raised concerns. Photo: PA

Woman sexually assaulted at nature reserve

The entrance to Mile Cross Marsh, as approached from Sloughbottom Park, in Norwich. Police have launched an appeal after a woman was approached and sexually assaulted in the area on Monday July 20. Picture: Google Maps

Owner of Norwich burger restaurant throws away the menus

Annie Serruys, who runs Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich and her father, Andre Serruys. Pic: Archant

Old hospital site cleared ready for new development

South Norfolk Developments have cleared the site of the former hospital in Thetford, on Earls Street. Before new houses can be built, archaeologists including Gary Trimble (right), project manager from Witham Archaeology, have been searching for artefacts and medieval builds. Photo: Emily Thomson