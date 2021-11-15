Hospital ward closed for deep clean after norovirus outbreak

Cases of norovirus have been confirmed at the Norfolk and Norwich - Credit: Archant

A ward at the largest hospital in the county has been closed for a deep clean after confirmed reports of norovirus were detected.

Cases of virus, otherwise known as the winter vomiting bug, were found in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital towards the tail end of the last week.

And as a result, one ward of the hospital has been closed as a virus control measure, in an attempt to prevent it from further spreading.

A spokesman for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital said: “It is that time of year where we see norovirus, also known as the winter vomiting bug, circulating in the community and our advice is to wash your hands as a matter of routine with hot, soapy water.

"Hand sanitisers and alcohol gel will work against some bacteria and flu viruses but they will not protect you against norovirus.

"To help reduce the spread of norovirus, it is important that people stay at home if they have been ill with sickness or diarrhoea until 48 hours after symptoms have cleared.”

If you have Norovirus symptoms do:

stay at home and get plenty of rest

drink lots of fluids, such as water or squash – take small sips if you feel sick

carry on breast or bottle feeding your baby – if they’re being sick, try giving small feeds more often than usual

give babies on formula or solid foods small sips of water between feeds

eat when you feel able to – you don’t need to eat or avoid any specific foods

take paracetamol if you’re in discomfort – check the leaflet before giving it to your child

Don’t: