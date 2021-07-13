Salon 'pamper' plea for girl who cannot help pulling out her hair

Published: 1:10 PM July 13, 2021

Megan George is looking for a salon to do a head shave for her daughter Isla, aged 8 - Credit: PICTURE STUDIOS NORWICH

A "funny and energetic" child is battling a rare condition that sees her unable to resist pulling out her hair.

Now the mum of eight-year-old Isla George is calling on hairdressers across Norfolk to help give her little girl a day to remember.

Megan George, from a village near Great Yarmouth, had booked for Isla to have a special pamper day this Sunday, July 18.

Cricket-mad Isla was due to have her head shaved and nails painted by a family friend, who has since had to isolate due to Covid.

Now Ms George is on the hunt for someone who is able to fulfil her daughter’s wishes to be treated like a princess.

The 28-year-old explained Isla, who has trichotillomania – a hair pulling disorder, sometimes referred to as trich, which sees individuals unable to resist the urge to pull out their hair.

Isla, 8, suffers from trichotillomania – a hair pulling disorder - Credit: MEGAN GEORGE

She said: “I first noticed Isla pulling out the hair on her leg just before she turned six, ahead of the first lockdown. I know she was very anxious about not being able to see her friends and family at the time.

“By the time the second lockdown was announced, she had begun pulling out the hair on her head. Covid and the restrictions have definitely been a catalyst."

Enough money had been raised for the hair and nail appointment for Isla, who was thrilled about having a proper salon experience and had prepared herself for the event this weekend.

Ms George added: “She had worked herself up to get it for this Sunday so the change for her will be hard.

“If anyone is able to help us, then it would be very much appreciated and we’d be so grateful.”

The pair are able to travel anywhere in Norfolk to a salon that is able to do a complete head shave. Having facilities to do nails too would be ideal.

“She just wants to be treated like a princess for the day.”

The condition is widely unreported to medical professionals, although around 350,000 people in the UK are believed to be affected. For more information about the disorder visit the trichotillomania support website or the NHS website.

If you can accommodate Isla on Sunday, July 18 in a salon email donna-louise.bishop@archant.co.uk, or get in touch via Facebook or Twitter.