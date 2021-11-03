Two new walk-in booster jab clinics to open

Sophie Smith, 18, from North Walsham was among those to attend the walk-in vaccine centre at Market Gates, in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Two walk-in clinics for Covid booster jabs and initial vaccines for teens will open next week.

The clinic will offer booster jabs for those eligible and the vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds.

The NHS announcement comes after confusion over the lack of walk-in clinics in Norfolk and Waveney, despite the promise that almost every person registered with a GP practice lives within 10 miles of a vaccination centre.

Previously, the closest walk-in clinic for these cohorts was in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, 35 miles away from Norwich.

However the new walk-in clinics are opening on Monday, November 8, at the Shakespeare Barn centre in King's Lynn and the Castle Quarter in Norwich.

The Shakespeare Barn centre in King's Lynn is offering booster jabs seven days a week, from 8.30am to 4pm.

It will also be offering later appointments until 7.30pm on Tuesdays.

Vaccinations will be available for 12 to 15-year-olds from 8.30am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, and from 4.30pm to 7.30pm on Tuesdays.

At the Castle Quarter in Norwich, booster jabs will be available seven days a week, from 8.30am to 4pm, and also until 7.30pm on Thursdays.

Vaccinations will be available for 12 to 15-year-olds from 8.30am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, and from 4.30pm to 7.30pm on Thursdays.

Young people aged 12 to 15 can still access the vaccination programme through their schools and there will be further walk-in opportunities announced in the coming weeks.

Cath Byford, chief nurse at NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "I'd encourage anyone who is eligible to book their booster which is available 182 days after their second vaccination.

"Equally, we want those aged 12 to 15 to access their vaccine and help stop the spread of the virus to other people, including within schools.

Over 130,000 booster jabs have already been delivered across Norfolk and Waveney, around 55pc of the eligible population.

Join our Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group for more news about how the pandemic is affecting the county.