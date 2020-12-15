News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Mental health trust appoints new chief executive

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:12 PM December 15, 2020   
Mason Fitzgerald has been appointed new chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

Mason Fitzgerald has been appointed new chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. - Credit: NSFT

The region’s mental health trust has appointed a new chief executive officer following a national recruitment process.

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) said Mason Fitzgerald will take over from outgoing chief executive Jonathan Warren when he retires in March.

Appointed after a process that involved input from some of the trust’s users, Mr Fitzgerald is currently deputy chief executive and director of strategic partnerships at NSFT.

Northside House, formerly the Norvic Clinic, in Norwich, run by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

Northside House, formerly the Norvic Clinic, in Norwich, is one of the facilities run by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). - Credit: NSFT

Marie Gabriel, NSFT’s chair, said: “His impressive track record of achievement, enthusiasm for Norfolk and Suffolk, his dedication to improving quality and his genuine concern for our people will propel us forward on our improvement journey.”

The trust, which provides mental health and learning disability services, has faced long-running problems and began 2020 in special measures. It has been rated "inadequate" three times in recent years and in 2015 became the first mental health trust to be placed in special measures.

You may also want to watch:

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has said the trust had improved but found it required improvement in four areas, but rated it "good" for its caring staff.

However CQC inspections in October last year and February 2020 also raised a litany of concerns with services provided to young people. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Coronavirus figures suggest Norfolk tier drop hopes will be dashed
  2. 2 Woman taken to hospital after being hit by bus in city centre
  3. 3 Warning after 'disturbing' anti-vaccine leaflet drops through letterboxes
  1. 4 Aviva dividends set to take hit after another sell off
  2. 5 Covid cases in Norfolk back above 1,000 a week, figures show
  3. 6 Police attended reports of row hours before fatal house fire
  4. 7 Family posted luggage to Norfolk to avoid Covid travel fine, meeting hears
  5. 8 Road closed after serious collision on A140
  6. 9 'It's not worth the risk' - Shoppers react to rise in coronavirus cases
  7. 10 Dazzling Christmas lights to take over village

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Fitzgerald said: “I will continue to listen to staff and people who use services and work more closely with partners as I firmly believe that we will achieve more by working better together.”

The coronavirus pandemic has seen an increase in new patients seeking help from the trust. 

Professor Jonathan Warren, new chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture:

Professor Jonathan Warren, who will leave the role of chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust in March 2021. - Credit: Archant

Outgoing chief executive Jonathan Warren, who took up the job in April last year, said: “I have always been immensely proud of our staff for the skilled and dedicated individuals they all are. But they have surpassed themselves in rising to the challenges of the current global pandemic. 

“I am beyond proud today as their chief executive and I feel privileged to have been with them every step of the way.”

Ann Radmore, regional director of NHS England and NHS Improvement East of England Region, said: “I am very much looking forward to working with Mason to help the trust achieve its ambition of improving its services for patients.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pupils and staff told to stay home after Covid case at school

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

As region nears coronavirus tier review, NHS bosses issue warning

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

'Disgraceful' - Woman's anger as parcel is 'dumped in road' by courier

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Food and Drink

Norwich's smallest pub loses half its lunch trade due to Tier 2 rules

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus