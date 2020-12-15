Mental health trust appoints new chief executive

Published: 4:12 PM December 15, 2020

Mason Fitzgerald has been appointed new chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. - Credit: NSFT

The region’s mental health trust has appointed a new chief executive officer following a national recruitment process.

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) said Mason Fitzgerald will take over from outgoing chief executive Jonathan Warren when he retires in March.

Appointed after a process that involved input from some of the trust’s users, Mr Fitzgerald is currently deputy chief executive and director of strategic partnerships at NSFT.

Northside House, formerly the Norvic Clinic, in Norwich, is one of the facilities run by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). - Credit: NSFT

Marie Gabriel, NSFT’s chair, said: “His impressive track record of achievement, enthusiasm for Norfolk and Suffolk, his dedication to improving quality and his genuine concern for our people will propel us forward on our improvement journey.”

The trust, which provides mental health and learning disability services, has faced long-running problems and began 2020 in special measures. It has been rated "inadequate" three times in recent years and in 2015 became the first mental health trust to be placed in special measures.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has said the trust had improved but found it required improvement in four areas, but rated it "good" for its caring staff.

However CQC inspections in October last year and February 2020 also raised a litany of concerns with services provided to young people.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Fitzgerald said: “I will continue to listen to staff and people who use services and work more closely with partners as I firmly believe that we will achieve more by working better together.”

The coronavirus pandemic has seen an increase in new patients seeking help from the trust.

Professor Jonathan Warren, who will leave the role of chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust in March 2021. - Credit: Archant

Outgoing chief executive Jonathan Warren, who took up the job in April last year, said: “I have always been immensely proud of our staff for the skilled and dedicated individuals they all are. But they have surpassed themselves in rising to the challenges of the current global pandemic.

“I am beyond proud today as their chief executive and I feel privileged to have been with them every step of the way.”

Ann Radmore, regional director of NHS England and NHS Improvement East of England Region, said: “I am very much looking forward to working with Mason to help the trust achieve its ambition of improving its services for patients.”