News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Norfolk Showground 'in discussions' about becoming vaccine centre

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:52 PM March 19, 2021   
The Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: Ian Burt

The Norfolk Showground, pictured during the Norfolk Show, is "in discussions" with NHS officials about becoming a vaccination centre - Credit: Archant

The Norfolk Showground has revealed it is in talks with health officials about becoming a Covid vaccination centre.

The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), which runs the famous venue, said there had been "discussions" with NHS commissioners about joining the programme. 

Aerial views of the Royal Norfolk Show 2015. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Norfolk Showground, pictured during the Norfolk Show, is "in discussions" with NHS officials about becoming a vaccination centre - Credit: Denise Bradley

A spokesman for the RNAA added: "The RNAA remains ready to assist the NHS as and when it should be called to do so."

It comes after Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North, wrote in a blog post earlier this week that the showground was set to become a drive-through centre. 

Ms Smith has been contacted for comment. 

A spokesman for Norfolk and Waveney CCG, which is leading the rollout, would not confirm whether the showground is being considered. 

But a spokesman said: “In the coming weeks, further options will become available for patients to choose where they receive their vaccination.

"This flexible approach will evolve in line with vaccine supply and includes the addition of more pharmacy-led sites, mobile clinics and a potential drive-through option which is being explored.”

Behind the scenes at the Norfolk Showground for the Election count prep. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

An exhibition hall at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Man who went missing in Norwich found
  2. 2 Coffee shop for sale so 'stranded' owner can go home after lockdown
  3. 3 'You stole my husband' - wife's courtroom message to lorry driver
  1. 4 How will 1,700 planned new homes change Norwich suburb?
  2. 5 Man suffers broken nose in Norwich street attack
  3. 6 Scaffolder blocks tenants' windows in stand-off with landlord
  4. 7 Man dies after car collides with tree on A149
  5. 8 'Not worth the risk' - farming family quits sugar beet after 100 years
  6. 9 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball
  7. 10 Norwich to be base for BBC television series, 'blueprint' reveals
Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RING footage

Video

Woman 'unsettled' by doorbell footage of man staring into her home

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
An e-fit image of the man sought by police in connection with a rape at Great Ryburgh. 

Video

E-fit issued of man suspected of raping teenager near old rail track

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
FL Edge and Son butcher in East Harling

Long-running village butcher's shop for sale for £330,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Swaffham/Hethersett

Covid - A Year On

One year of Covid: The areas with the most and fewest deaths

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus