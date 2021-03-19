Norfolk Showground 'in discussions' about becoming vaccine centre
- Credit: Archant
The Norfolk Showground has revealed it is in talks with health officials about becoming a Covid vaccination centre.
The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), which runs the famous venue, said there had been "discussions" with NHS commissioners about joining the programme.
A spokesman for the RNAA added: "The RNAA remains ready to assist the NHS as and when it should be called to do so."
It comes after Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North, wrote in a blog post earlier this week that the showground was set to become a drive-through centre.
Ms Smith has been contacted for comment.
A spokesman for Norfolk and Waveney CCG, which is leading the rollout, would not confirm whether the showground is being considered.
But a spokesman said: “In the coming weeks, further options will become available for patients to choose where they receive their vaccination.
"This flexible approach will evolve in line with vaccine supply and includes the addition of more pharmacy-led sites, mobile clinics and a potential drive-through option which is being explored.”
