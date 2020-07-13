Search

Advanced search

Parents ‘out of their depth’ as children struggle with pandemic fallout

PUBLISHED: 06:15 14 July 2020

More than a quarter of aprents in the East of England feel overwhelmed or ‘out of their depth’ supporting their children amid coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images

More than a quarter of aprents in the East of England feel overwhelmed or ‘out of their depth’ supporting their children amid coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Norfolk parents have told how they have been left feeling anxious and out of their depth as they try to teach their children at home.

Parents drop off children at Queen's Hill Primary School in Costessey. Many parents report children facing anxieties over ocoronvirus. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA WireParents drop off children at Queen's Hill Primary School in Costessey. Many parents report children facing anxieties over ocoronvirus. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Juggling months of homeschooling, disrupted family routines and coronavirus concerns has left parents reeling.

Almost four in 10 parents in this region report feeling anxious and 28pc admitting to being out of their depth when it came to supporting their children, a survey has found.

After months of lockdown almost a third say that their children are feeling “isolated and lonely”, the YouGov survey of over 2,000 parents by Action for Children found.

Even with restrictions easing, parents are fearful about the weeks and months of uncertainty ahead. Over four in 10 said they are worried their children will struggle to socialise and want to remain at home.

Parents have faced home schooling with 120,000 Norfolk youngsters having not been in the classroom since March. Picture: Getty ImagesParents have faced home schooling with 120,000 Norfolk youngsters having not been in the classroom since March. Picture: Getty Images

MORE: ‘My child hasn’t spoken to a teacher for 12 weeks’ - parents on homeschooling experiences

Experiences reported by parents included their children ‘bedwetting’, becoming ‘clingy and unsure’ and not ‘wanting to go outside’.

Others reported ‘disordered eating’, that their child had become ‘weepy’, ‘frustrated’ or ‘scared of people’ outside their home.

Among those who have struggled are Darren, 45, who lives in Norfolk with his wife Kelly, who has multiple sclerosis, and their three daughters Keira, 14, Connie, nine and seven-year-old Pippa.

In 2012, Darren suffered a back injury that left him wheelchair bound. During the pandemic, both his and Kelly’s mental health has deteriorated during isolation.

John Fisher, NCC cabinet member for children’s services. Photo: Broadland District CouncilJohn Fisher, NCC cabinet member for children’s services. Photo: Broadland District Council

He said: “Just before lockdown, Kelly had a relapse with her MS and lots of flare ups which completely knocked her physically and mentally. And then her dad passed away. It wasn’t from covid, but with all of the restrictions I couldn’t go with her to the funeral and it was heartbreaking not being able to be there with her.

“The girls at first felt like it was an extended holiday but they started to struggle once they realised they aren’t able to step outside the front garden. They would lose their tempers much quicker than they did before too.

“It’s been particularly hard on Kiera May. She would regularly get upset and it started to affect her sleeping pattern. She became quite withdrawn and would lock herself in her room and get angry at her sisters. She was never like that before.

You may also want to watch:

“Her sisters have been struggling too. Pippa, our youngest, has definitely taken a knock mental health wise. She really hates being on her own now.”

MORE: Are a generation of our children being let down?

With ongoing uncertainty, Action for Children is warning that things are likely to get worse as the long term impacts of the pandemic become clearer.

After seeing a surge in demand of 415pc for parenting advice in the three months of lockdown, compared with the same time last year, Action for Children is launching a new national online service to connect parents with trained parenting coaches.

Parent Talk is a confidential one-to-one online chat service offering parents free, practical advice and emotional support.

Lynn Giles, Parent Talk manager at Action for Children, said: “The pandemic has triggered a crisis for mums, dads and children on an unprecedented scale, with parents feeling overwhelmed without their usual support from friends and family, or any certainty for the future.

“Huge numbers of children will need extra support over the coming months and parents are telling us they don’t know where to turn.

“As the immediate health crisis passes we now need to turn our attention to the scars coronavirus has left on families struggling with a whole new reality - with many grieving from having lost loved ones, and others worrying about their jobs and their futures.”

MORE: Concerns over impact of lockdown on mental health of schoolchildren

The survey follows the issue of the mental health of schoolchildren being raised at Norfolk County Council.

Some 120,000 Norfolk youngsters have not been in the classroom since the government introduced restrictions in March.

John Fisher, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “We cannot know at a local level, yet, the impact on children’s mental health, or on education attainment and the consequent impact on children’s futures.

“However because we cannot quantify it locally, does not mean we are not focused on supporting education providers and families in addressing it.”

He said children’s services staff were working with health colleagues, the voluntary sector and schools to consider what support can be offered.

• Information and advice can be found at parent-talk.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Face covering in shops to be made mandatory - and those without them could be fined

Prime minister Boris Johnson wearing a face mask, which will soon be mandatory to do in shops and supermarkets. Picture: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Pub to increase workforce as marquee-with-a-view is a hit

The White Horse Inn at Brancaster. Picture: The White Horse

Mystery woman leaves note reacting to town’s blue house

This house in Cliff Hill, Gorleston, has moved a total stranger to write to the owner to tell him how much it lifted her spirits Picture: Gary Wells

Family sell seven-bedroom house with farm in 500 acres for £6.5m

Sco Ruston Hall, which is included in the Hall Farm sale including the house, outbuildings and land. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.uk

Most Read

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Part of A47 closed after seven vehicle crash

The A47 was closed after a collision involving seven cars near Chalk Farm Picture: Google

Norfolk hospital reports first new coronavirus death in a month

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries interested in signing Polish winger

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, left, and head coach Daniel Farke Picture: Archant

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

‘A new economic dawn’ - More than £43m to be pumped into protecting coastal town from flooding

Waves crash over Lowestoft during the 2013 storm surge, Picture: Nick Butcher

Woman to repay £1 of £10,000 she stole from vulnerable neighbour

Norwich Crown Court. Adrian Judd.

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020