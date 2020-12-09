'Hope, relief and joy' - Norfolk MPs hail Covid vaccine roll out

Published: 8:26 PM December 9, 2020

Karen Brown became the first patient at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston to receive the vaccine. - Credit: James Paget University Hospital

Norfolk MPs have hailed the roll out of the coronavirus vaccine “a special moment” that could prove a turning point in fighting the pandemic.

Today is a momentous day as our team of vaccinators has started to administer the Covid-19 vaccination to the most vulnerable people in our communities as part of the biggest vaccination programme the NHS has ever undertaken. pic.twitter.com/qfVxlOghdc — Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals (@NNUH) December 9, 2020

Coronavirus hubs at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the James Paget University Hospital both saw their first patients receive the jab at the start of a roll-out programme that will continue into community facilities.

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. - Credit: Ian Burt

“To see these first vaccinations in Norfolk is a special moment,” said Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman.

“It’s a moment of hope, relief and joy at the end of a terrible year. Relief for both the most clinically vulnerable - and all the local businesses being bust by Covid who need our high streets and pubs and clubs to be open again.

“It is also a reminder of the importance of our biomedical life science industry.”

You may also want to watch:

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said: “I’m tremendously excited especially because out of 50 hospitals in the country Norfolk got the vaccine in two hospitals, which I think is particularly exciting.

“We will see very quickly how the roll out of the vaccination will take place in our local communities as the plans take shape in the next couple of weeks but we now have light at the end of the tunnel.”

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith. - Credit: Archant

Chloe Smith, Norwich North MP, said: “I am so pleased to hear work has taken place over the past couple of days to identify the care home residents, health workers and vulnerable people in Norwich North who will be first to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Kenneth Ireland was the first patient at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to receive his coronavirus vaccine - Credit: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital



“However, we must not become complacent when the vaccines do begin to be rolled out - it remains crucial that people continue to adhere to restrictions to stem the spread of the virus.”

James Wild MP for North West Norfolk said the roll out was "great news" but added it "will take time as it is manufactured and supplied so please be patient".

South Norwich Labour MP Clive Lewis. - Credit: UK Parliament

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, said: “I welcome the vaccination coming to Norfolk. It cannot happen soon enough.

"I do however have concerns however about the logistics and preparations, especially given what we’ve seen from the government struggling with test and trace and also in the impact any no deal could have on supplies.”