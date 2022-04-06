Map reveals Norfolk areas with the highest Covid case rates

A new map has revealed the places in Norfolk with the highest number of Covid cases. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

New data has revealed which places in Norfolk have the highest current number of Covid case rates - with parts of west Norfolk and Norwich worst hit.

Government figures for the week leading up to March 30 have broken down postcodes into areas known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each have a population of around 8,000.

Gaywood North Bank reported the highest increase in case rates during the seven days leading up to March 30 with 1,546.9 per 100,000 people - a change of 363.1 in the past week.

The second highest was Thorpe Hamlet and Mousehold South at 1,269.6 per 100,000 with a change of 347.9 during the same period.

It was then followed by Gorleston North with 955.3 cases per 100,000 and a change of 318.4.

The place with the highest case rates in Norfolk was also Gaywood North Bank at 1,546.9 which was followed by Dereham North and Neatherd at 1,447.6.

The areas with the highest increase in the number of cases in Norfolk in the past week was Gaywood North Bank with 115 - which reported a rise of 27 over the past week.

But the places in Norfolk which reported the most cases was the Costessey and Queens Hills areas of Norwich with 160 cases.

While the areas with the lowest number of cases in the county were Hellesdon South East and Yarmouth North tied with 36.

However, Norfolk's latest figures showed a decrease in case rate from the week of March 23 to March 30 from 966.2 per 100,000 to 882.2.

Nationally, 455,931 people tested positive for Covid in the past seven days leading up to April 4.