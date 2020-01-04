Let us know about your experience of Norfolk's A&E

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has the worst performing emergency department in the country for a key waiting time target.

Norfolk has the worst performing A&E in the country according to NHS figures - but we want to know what your latest visit to the emergency department was like.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's A&E was ranked bottom in England and Wales for waiting times in November, with fewer than 60pc of patients seen within the target of four hours.

In September and October, it was also bottom of the chart with 66pc and 63pc of patients respectively seen in the target time.

At the same time a record number of people are going to A&E with 12,000 seen in November at the NNUH and Cromer Minor Injuries Unit.

The emergency departments of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn and the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston are performing better.

We would like to find out about your experiences of using A&E in Norfolk.

Please fill in the short survey above to let us know and leave your contact details if you would like to speak to one of our reporters.