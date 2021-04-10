Lowest number of Covid patients in Norfolk hospitals since October

Published: 9:09 AM April 10, 2021

Coronavirus patient numbers in Norfolk have fallen to their lowest since October 4. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

The numbers of coronavirus patients in hospital has plummeted to their lowest levels in seven months, according to new figures.

As of April 6, there were just eight Covid patients across all of Norfolk's hospital - the lowest figure since October 4.

Critical care bed capacity has also fallen to single figures, with one Covid-19 patient being treated at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The latest NHS data also shows the number of patients requiring ventilators has fallen to one.

The James Paget University Hospital has not required a ventilator since March 12 and at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, this has been since March 18.

You may also want to watch:

The peak of the second wave saw 62 patients requiring a ventilator at the NNUH, more than double the peak in the first wave when ventilator numbers reached 31. This is now down to one as of April 6.

Admissions of Covid-19 patients are now to in single figures, with the QEH reporting its last admission on April 1, and the JPUH and NNUH admitting a patient each on April 3.

The number of all adult general and acute beds occupied by Covid-19 patients is now below 1pc across all three hospitals.

As the number of coronavirus patients being treated reduces to single figures, trusts are now turning to tackle the nearly 90,000 strong waiting list.

This has prompted union bosses to urge the government to once address fair pay for workers, with warnings some nursing staff may choose to leave the profession once the pandemic is over.

UNISON Eastern regional secretary Tim Roberts said: “Every winter is tough in the NHS, but these last few months have put NHS workers through the wringer.

“Hospitals may be slowly winding down Covid facilities, but staff now have a year of missed and delayed appointments to catch up on before they can start to think about a rest."

Eileen Raynes-White, eastern operational manager for the Royal College of Nursing, called for further mental and psychological support to give staff time and space to recover.

She said: “Hospital staff in Norfolk, as well as those working in the community, GP practices and care homes, will be relieved that the numbers of COVID-19 patients are falling. We know the toll the pandemic has taken on the physical and mental health of all those caring for these patients.

“Even before the pandemic, there were thousands of vacancies for nursing staff across the East of England and services were already under pressure. Now we are hearing that many staff want to leave the profession once the pandemic is over because of what they have seen and been through over the past year."

Embed code for chart:



