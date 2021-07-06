Health and social care bosses to speak at AGM

Published: 7:38 PM July 6, 2021

Sam Higginson, Louise Smith, Adam Morris and James Bullion are part of Healthwatch Norfolk's AGM panel. - Credit: NNUH/NCC/NSFT/NCC

Norfolk's director of public health and the region's hospital bosses will answer public questions about healthcare during the pandemic at an upcoming meeting.

Leaders from across Norfolk's health and social care system will feature on the panel at Healthwatch Norfolk's annual general meeting on Tuesday, July 20.

Joining the public watchdog's chief executive Alex Stewart is Norfolk's director of public health Dr Louise Smith and James Bullion, executive director of adult social care.

This will be alongside the hospital's three chief executives Sam Higginson, Anna Hills and Caroline Shaw, Cath Byford, director of nursing at Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group and Adam Morris, interim CEO of Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust.

The panel will discuss the impact of Covid-19 and its partnership working as well as answering questions from the public about their experiences navigating health services.

Questions can be submitted by emailing enquiries@healthwatchnorfolk.co.uk or tweeting @HWNorfolk using the hashtag #HWNAGM2021 and should be submitted by July 13.

The meeting will take place between 9.30am and 11.30am at The Forum.

A waiting list is in place to attend the event which can be seen at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/health-and-care-services-working-together-healthwatch-norfolks-agm-tickets-157925329913