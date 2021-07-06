Health and social care bosses to speak at AGM
- Credit: NNUH/NCC/NSFT/NCC
Norfolk's director of public health and the region's hospital bosses will answer public questions about healthcare during the pandemic at an upcoming meeting.
Leaders from across Norfolk's health and social care system will feature on the panel at Healthwatch Norfolk's annual general meeting on Tuesday, July 20.
Joining the public watchdog's chief executive Alex Stewart is Norfolk's director of public health Dr Louise Smith and James Bullion, executive director of adult social care.
This will be alongside the hospital's three chief executives Sam Higginson, Anna Hills and Caroline Shaw, Cath Byford, director of nursing at Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group and Adam Morris, interim CEO of Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust.
The panel will discuss the impact of Covid-19 and its partnership working as well as answering questions from the public about their experiences navigating health services.
You may also want to watch:
Questions can be submitted by emailing enquiries@healthwatchnorfolk.co.uk or tweeting @HWNorfolk using the hashtag #HWNAGM2021 and should be submitted by July 13.
The meeting will take place between 9.30am and 11.30am at The Forum.
Most Read
- 1 Racing driver dies after crash at circuit
- 2 Butchers famed for 'delicious' hot baguettes set to close
- 3 190-year-old hardware store put up for sale in south Norfolk
- 4 Travellers given year to leave village site after appeal defeat
- 5 Plans for £40m feed mill in Norfolk village narrowly approved
- 6 More than 500 students disciplined by UEA over Covid breaches
- 7 John Lewis and Waitrose announce flexible working for staff
- 8 Man dies after car collides with parked van
- 9 Woman sexually assaulted near city car park
- 10 Woman was filled with 'fear of dying' after A47 crash
A waiting list is in place to attend the event which can be seen at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/health-and-care-services-working-together-healthwatch-norfolks-agm-tickets-157925329913