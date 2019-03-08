Norfolk and Waveney GPs sign up the NHS App

All GP practices in Norfolk and Waveney have now been fully linked up with the NHS App giving patients the ability to book and manage GP appointments, order repeat prescriptions, view their medical records and access a range of other services.

Linking up GP practices to the app is being carried out across England gradually and is expected to be completed nationally by this summer.

Patients can download the app from the Apple or Android app stores and follow the simple on-screen instructions to set it up, link it to their GP practice and enjoy its full functionality.

Unlike previous online GP services, most patients will not need to visit their GP practice to set up a login for the NHS App, but can prove their identity in the app and create their NHS login.

The NHS App enables patients to:

- Check their symptoms and find out what to do when they need help urgently;

- Book and manage appointments at their GP practice;

- Order repeat prescriptions;

- Securely view their GP medical record;

- Register to be an organ donor, and;

- Choose how the NHS uses their data.

Dr Paul Berry, a retained GP for Great Yarmouth and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "It is pleasing that patients can now enjoy the full range of services that the NHS App has to offer.

"This is a significant step in modernising NHS services, and should make life easier for patients and for practices, with the ability to book and manage appointments online, order repeat prescriptions, view your medical history and access 111 online, among other services."

Dr Anoop Dhesi, a GP in Stalham and chairman of North Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "This should help people check their medical history, check symptoms and make arrangements for their healthcare. It should also help us help patients by easing some of the pressures on practice reception desks and phone lines."

Tara Donnelly, chief digital officer for NHS England, said: "We have made significant progress over recent years in making GP services more accessible online. The NHS App is another major step forward as it provides all patients in England with the same service that is NHS owned and run.

"It's great that patients in Norfolk and Waveney can now use the full range of services in the NHS App. But this is just the first step in an exciting journey as we will continue to develop and add new features to the app to help improve the patient experience of dealing with the NHS and ease the pressure on the frontline."