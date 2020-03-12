Search

Coronavirus: GP practice closes surgery and launches phone-only appointments

PUBLISHED: 16:24 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 12 March 2020

Long Stratton Medical Partnership surgery on Swan Lane. The practice has introduced measures to protect patients from coronavirus. Picture: Google

Long Stratton Medical Partnership surgery on Swan Lane. The practice has introduced measures to protect patients from coronavirus. Picture: Google

Archant

A GP practice has closed one of its surgeries and said its doctors will now be carrying out all routine appointments over the phone as part of its response to coronavirus.

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA WireA dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Long Stratton Medical Partnership said following advice it is closing its branch surgery in Newton Flotman as a temporary measure.

It has also temporarily suspended online booking of appointments stating this 'allows for all appointments to be triaged by telephone'.

A 'lock-down period' from noon and 3pm each day has also been introduced so that chronic on the day respiratory patients can be seen, 'limiting the risk to others'.

The practice declined to comment but in a message to patients posted on its website it stated: 'These measures are being put in place to assure public and staff safety.'

The branch surgery in Newton Flotman that has been closed as a temporary measure due to coronavirus. Picture: Long Stratton Medical PartnershipThe branch surgery in Newton Flotman that has been closed as a temporary measure due to coronavirus. Picture: Long Stratton Medical Partnership

The action is part of measures being introduced by medical practices across Norfolk.

Eight people have so far died from the disease in the UK and there are said to be 32 cases in the East of England - although none in Norfolk.

Patient guide to coronavirus being displayed in GP surgeries in Norfolk. Picture: Public Health EnglandPatient guide to coronavirus being displayed in GP surgeries in Norfolk. Picture: Public Health England

Watlington Medical Centre, near King's Lynn, said patients with appointments already booked could be dealt with over the phone.

In a statement, it said: 'If you do visit the surgery, please do not be alarmed if the clinician that you are seeing is wearing a mask or taking other precautions.'

The health centre's website adds those who believe they may be suffering the virus should not visit the surgery, on Rowan Close, which serves 6,000 patients.

'This is for the protection of our most vulnerable patients,' it goes on. 'We do not have any way of testing for the virus and it could lead to the entire surgery having to close.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is shown the testing of samples for respiratory viruses on a visit to a pathology lab to view the procedures for coronavirus sample testing. Picture: Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via APChancellor Rishi Sunak is shown the testing of samples for respiratory viruses on a visit to a pathology lab to view the procedures for coronavirus sample testing. Picture: Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP

St James Medical Practice in King's Lynn has also suspended its appointment system for future bookings and is assessing patients over the phone to ensure they are 'able to look after our patients in the safest possible way'.

It warned patients: 'If you have an appointment already booked you may receive notification of cancellation if your need is not urgent.'

Patients at the Cromer Group Practice have been told not to attend the surgery except in specific circumstances. Picture: Kolforn/WikimediaPatients at the Cromer Group Practice have been told not to attend the surgery except in specific circumstances. Picture: Kolforn/Wikimedia

Patients at the Cromer Group Practice in north Norfolk have been told not to attend the surgery unless they have a medical emergency, a confirmed appointment, have medication to collect or have been asked to drop off a sample.

In a patient message it stated: 'If you have an appointment booked but develop symptoms please do not attend your appointment but ring reception for further advice. Accompanying persons should wait in their personal car.'

Lawns Medical Practice in Diss has told people with cold symptoms like runny noses, coughs, aching limbs, as well as flare-ups of asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, not to attend its surgery.

East Norfolk Medical Practice in Great Yarmouth has also suspended all online appointment booking until further notice.

Long Stratton Medical Partnership surgery on Swan Lane. The practice has introduced measures to protect patients from coronavirus. Picture: Google

