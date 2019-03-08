Support on offer to navigate complex NHS funding system

Stock photo of hands being held. Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Norfolk Family Carers is offering help for families navigating the NHS Continuing Healthcare system, which pays for care for those with long-term significant health conditions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Family Carers (NFC) have been specialists in supporting carers across Norfolk for more than 20 years and often those entitled to apply for Continuing Healthcare are under considerable emotional pressure worrying about care for their loved ones.

NFC recently helped a Gorleston family overturn a decision to remove their severely disabled son’s funding. By supporting them to appeal the decision it enabled them to get the finances reinstated and backdated to ensure their son was able to receive the necessary level of care.

Norfolk Family Carers adult services manager, Alison Easton, said: “Norfolk Family Carers were delighted with the outcome for this family. They told us that the decision to remove the funding had put a huge amount of stress on the family. We know that there are other families who would benefit from our support to navigate the application, appeals or review process. We would encourage families to contact us to discuss their circumstances.”

NFC will be asking families for an hourly participation fee and can explain everything fully on an initial free telephone conversation.

For more information on Norfolk Family Carers call 01603 219924 or email info@norfolkfamilycarers.org or visit their website at www.norfolkfamilycarers.org