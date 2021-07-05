Six Norfolk areas among 10 lowest Covid case rates in England

Published: 11:18 AM July 5, 2021 Updated: 11:41 AM July 5, 2021

Great Yarmouth is among the six Norfolk areas with the lowest Covid rates in England. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Coronavirus cases in Norfolk continue to remain among the lowest in the country with six areas among the 10 lowest rates in England.

The latest data looking at cases in the seven days to June 29 show North Norfolk, King's Lynn and West Norfolk, Breckland, Broadland, Great Yarmouth and South Norfolk are reporting fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 people.

All of the areas have seen increases in cases but this remains considerably below the England average of 208 cases per 100,000 people.

Norwich's infection rate rose in the latest seven-day period from 43.4 to 81.1, following a rise in cases in the university ward of the city.

Norfolk is still second in the country for cases per 100,000 people with 41.1 per 100,000 people after reporting 373 new cases in seven days.

North Norfolk reported the lowest number of cases in England with 22 cases in the seven-day period.

Reporting infection rates of 30.4, 32.9 and 33.6 were recorded in King's Lynn, Breckland and Broadland after 46, 46 and 44 new cases respectively, this is a change from 19.8, 13.6 and 14.5 per 100,000 people in the seven days to June 22.

Great Yarmouth's infection rate has risen from 8.1 per 100,000 to 39.3 after 39 new cases in seven days.

South Norfolk reported 62 cases in a week reporting an infection rate of 44 cases per 100,000.