Diabetes charity gets refresh with new name and new chairman

Mike Sampson, who has been appointed chairman of the newly-relaunched Diabetes Norfolk charity - Credit: Archant Norfolk

A charity which has supported people living with diabetes for more than 30 years is relaunching under a new name and with a new chairman.

The Norfolk Diabetes Trust was founded in 1987 and in this time has helped thousands upon thousands of people with the condition and raised more than £2.4m through fundraising.

But bosses have now decided that as it continues to receive demand for its services, that a rebrand could provide the boost it needs.

Following World Diabetes Day, which was observed on November 14, the charity has officially changed its name to Diabetes Norfolk.

Nigel Bertram, left, chairman of the Norfolk Diabetes Trust, and Colin Jones, clinical director of ophthalmology at the NNUH, with the multispot laser funded by the Trust. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2013

And it also now has a new chairman, Mike Sampson, a consultant diabetologist at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Outgoing chairman, Nigel Bertram, said: "After 11 years as chairman of the charity I am delighted to be handing on the reigns.

"Our family has had a very long association with diabetes fundraising in the county, as it is something that is very close to our hearts, so the chance for myself and my brother Kip to become patrons means we can remain involved and continue to support the essential fundraising activity."

Prof Sampson added: "The need for support of people in Norfolk with diabetes has never been greater. There are over 50,000 people in the county dealing with the physical and psychological challenges related to diabetes, so the work the charity undertakes has never been more important.

"We are keen to invite applications for funding, for any developments that would improve the care of people with diabetes in Norfolk."

As part of the relaunch, the charity has also created a new website, which will provide information on the illness to those living with it and their families.

Prof Sampson added: "The charity was created in 1987 to support the needs of the people of Norfolk, but we have increasing numbers of people needing more complex care.

"So the trustees want to refocus the charity, increase fundraising and invest in worthwhile projects."

The charity was originally founded as The Norfolk Diabetes Trust by wholesale bookseller Elsie Bertram and local diabetes specialist Richard Greenwood.